Dexter Dennis Includes Indiana in Final Six

The transfer portal's impact on college basketball has reached new heights this offseason, and Indiana's latest target, Dexter Dennis, has narrowed his list. Dennis announced on Wednesday that he will transfer to either Indiana, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Kansas State, Texas A&M or Vanderbilt.

Because Trayce Jackson-Davis hasn't made a decision to stay in the NBA draft or return to Bloomington for his senior season, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is currently out of scholarships to offer. If Jackson-Davis chooses to stay in college, Indiana would not have room for Dennis unless another Hoosier transfers. But if Jackson-Davis begins his professional career, Dennis could take Indiana's last available scholarship.

Three Indiana guards from 2021-2022 – Rob Phinisee, Khristian Lander and Parker Stewart – have already transferred to new schools, meaning Dennis would add depth to the Indiana backcourt. Phinisee is headed to Cincinnati, Lander will play for Western Kentucky and Stewart is headed back to UT-Martin.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, Dennis is the reigning American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He started 94 games across four seasons for the Shockers and averaged between 8.4 and 9.6 points per game each season. Dennis shot 37 percent from the field, 34 percent from 3 and 77 percent from the free throw line in four seasons.

Dennis has had an interesting career at Wichita State from a shooting perspective. As a freshman, he shot 40 percent from beyond the arc in just under four attempts per game. His three-point percentage decreased or stayed the same over the next three seasons, dipping to 29 percent as a senior on just over four attempts per game.

Dennis is a high-flyer who could help Indiana on both ends, providing a level of athleticism at the guard position that the Hoosiers have somewhat lacked in recent years.

He has played at Assembly Hall once already when the Hoosiers and Schockers faced off in the 2019 NIT. Wichita State won this game 73-63, and Dennis contributed 17 points, six blocks, four rebounds, one assist and one turnover while shooting 6-for-10 from the field, 5-for-7 from 3 and 0-for-1 from the free throw line.

Dennis visited Bloomington on April 18 and has one year of eligibility remaining.