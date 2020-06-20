HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

My Two Cents: NCAA Finally Gets it Right with D.J. Carton Transfer Decision

Tom Brew

When in comes to calling out bonehead decisions, the NCAA has always been an easy target through the years. It may not be true that they get it wrong more often than not,  but it sure seems that way,

Every once in a while, they get it right. And when it comes to the all-important topic of mental health these days, they made the right call on granting former Ohio State guard D.J. Carton immediate eligibility after his transfer to Marquette in April.

Granting him the waiver to not have to sit out a year sends a big message that they will take mental health issues seriously, and they didn't want to punish Carton for wanting — or needing? — a change of scenery.

Carton is a Bettendorf, Iowa native who was a heavily recruited point guard in the Class of 2019. He played well at Ohio State, averaging 10.4 points and 3.0 assists in the 20 games he played in. But on Jan. 30, he tweeted that his mental health wasn't quite right and he needed some time away from basketball. 

He spent a few weeks at home before returning to campus to take classes in late February, but he never officially returned to the team. He announced his decision to transfer in mid-March and chose Marquette.

A few years ago, Carton's decision to transfer simply for being sad would have never flown with the NCAA in regards to getting a waiver from having to sit out a year. Now, it matters more, so they've done the right thing.

It's a hot-button topic these days. The Big Ten announced a mental health initiative in early May, representatives from all 14 schools on a committee to help promote the topic. That's a big step in an area of health issues that have been long overdue. 

Getting Carton back on the court is good for the kid, and that's all that should really matter.

"He's very excited," Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "He's thankful for all the hard work that went into it. Was very pleased with the NCAA decision. He's ecstatic, because the opportunity to play next year was not a given."

The NCAA is known for dragging its feet on waiver requests, too, and they've been overwhelmed this year with more transfers coming about because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carton's reason matters, as did the fact that Ohio State was cooperative throughout the entire process, too. Good for them, but that was also the right thing to do.

"I think D.J. had a strong case,'' Wojciechowski said. "He had the support of the people from Ohio State. I think all of those things played a role. We wanted to get it in as soon as possible, before the football waivers. Our compliance staff did a great job. D.J. and his family did a great job. Ohio State was really good to work with.

"A lot of times with the waivers, you don't know until the season has started with practices and games right around the corner," he said. "This gives us a summer to have the team we're going to have working together under the rules and guidelines of the coronavirus protocol."

Carton has never talked about the the depths of his depression, but it's great to see that he's feeling better and ready to resume his basketball career at Marquette. Depression and suicide is a huge problem in this country right now. More than 50,000 people died of suicide last year, and nearly 70 percent of those were men. It's the second-leading cause of death among young people, which is why it's important to take it seriously.

I've never met D.J. Carton, but I'm rooting hard for him, I've written a lot about depression and suicide, and even published a couple of books on the topic. When you do that, you live it, and it's very hard. Sadness and tears? It all comes with it.

So here's to hoping Carton is doing well, and that things get better. Even more importantly, here's to hoping that help is always right as his fingertips when he needs it, because it is a very real — and very serious — illness. 

Good luck, D.J.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana Target Trey Patterson Commits to Villanova

Trey Patterson, a top-five small forward from New Jersey, had visited Indiana and had them on his list of final three teams.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Elijah Dunham Signs Free Agent Deal with New York Yankees

Elijah Dunham, one of Indiana's top hitters, has decided to skip his final year with the Hoosiers to sign a free-agent deal with the New York Yankees.

Tom Brew

NCAA Approves 6-Week College Football Practice Plan

Indiana will be able to begin preseason preparations on July 12, starting with eight hours per week and building up to the Sept. 4 opener at Wisconsin.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Next Few Weeks Will Determine What Happens in September

Staying healthy in June with no one contracting COVID-19 as players return to campus for workouts is critical to keep the timeline going for games in September.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier QB Randle El on College Hall of Fame Ballot Once Again

Indiana's Antwaan Randle El has been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame, in the ballot released Tuesday by the National Foootball Foundation.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Honoring Bill Garrett Should Have Been Done Long Ago

Bill Garrett broke the color barrier for Big Ten basketball in the 1940s, and he's a legend in the state of Indiana for all that he accomplished in a short time. This latest honor is much deserved.

Tom Brew

by

vesuvius13

Indiana's Race Thompson, 7 Other Hoosiers on Big Ten Anti-Racism Coalition

The Big Ten has put together this large Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, and also has added a voter registration initiative as well at the behest of commissioner Kevin Warren.

Tom Brew

Twitter Poll: 72% of Indiana Fans Say 'Let's Go Watch Some Games'

The vast majority of fans in our recent social media poll say they are more than willing to sit in the stands at Memorial Stadium or Assembly Hall this season, despite the remnants of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Brew

Indiana Football Player Caleb Murphy Makes a Hole-in-One — On a Par-4!

Caleb Murphy, an incoming freshman defensive end, has been playing golf to stay because during this prolonged break and he had a day for the ages on Sunday, making his first-ever hole-in-one.

Tom Brew

Emotional Chris Beaty Funeral: 'His Legacy Will Live on Forever'

Everyone loved Chris Beaty, and the former Indiana football player was laid to rest Saturday after an emotiional funeral mass. But his legacy will live on in the form of the Chris Beaty Foundation.

Tom Brew