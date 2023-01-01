Skip to main content
Former Hoosier Victor Oladipo Breaks Internet With Vicious Dunk

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo went up and over 7-footer Walker Kessler with a massive dunk and it went viral on Saturday night. It's a dunk worth watching from the former Indiana star.
Victor Oladipo has shown off great athleticism throughout his career, and the Miami Heat guard who played three years of college ball at Indiana, is starting to get healthy again after a few injury-riddled years. 

Oladipo threw down a monstrous dunk over Walker Kessler, and it looks like the spring in back in his legs.

The dunk occurred in the fourth quarter of the Heat's game with the Utah Jazz. Oladip started at the top of the key and being defended by Kelly Olynyk. He blew past  Olynyk, so Kessler who was guarding Heat center Bam Adebayo in the paint, switched over to stop the 6-foot-4 guard. He came too late, though, and Oladipo simply went right up and over him. 

The Heat wound up winning 126-123 and Oladipo was a big reason why. He had 23 points off the bench in 35 minutes. Adebayo had 32 for Miami, and Tyler Herro added 29 including a three-pointer at the buzzer for the win. It was the Heat's third win this week and they are 8-4 in their past 12 games, a nice turnaround after a slow start. 

Herro’s final basket put a perfect exclamation point on a strong offensive outing for Miami.

“The ball was flying around,” Herro said. “We were making plays for each other, getting stops defensively and turning it into easy buckets on the other end.”

Miami outscored Utah 54-32 in the paint to win for the third time in four games. The Heat shot 51 percent from the field and ended up tallying 32 assists on 45 baskets.

“That’s what we need,” Adebayo said. “That’s what makes us a better team, when everybody is involved and flying around and making shots. The ball’s not sticking.”

Oladipo is in his third season with the Heat, but he has only played 23 total games and just 11 this season because of injuries. His return has coincided with the Heat getting hot. He's been averaging 26 minutes a game and 9.4 points. He played at Houston for part of a year and nearly four years for the Indiana Pacers. He was drafted second overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2013 NBA Draft, and spent three years there before being traded to Oklahoma City.

Oladipo played three years at Indiana from 2010 to 2013 for Tom Crean. He was a first-team All-American in 2013 when the Hoosiers won the Big Ten and were ranked No. 1 in the country for parts of the year. Oladipo was The Sporting News' national player of the year. 

