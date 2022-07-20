Yogi Ferrell Re-Signs with Slovenian Team Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana

Yogi Ferrell will play his seventh season of professional basketball in Slovenia for Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana. The team announced on Wednesday that Ferrell has re-signed for one more season.

“I am happy to continue to be a part of Cedevita Olimpija and to join forces again with Edo, Zoran and Alen and all the other guys who stayed in Ljubljana from last season and those who have and will join us this summer. I believe that we will enter the new season highly motivated to improve the results of last season and that all fans will continue to enjoy our good performances and fight in our games. I can’t wait for the new season to start,” Ferrell said in a press release.

Ferrell joined Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana in the middle of last season, and immediately became one of the key members of the Slovenian national cup and super cup champions, according to the press release. In 22 regional league matches last season, Ferrell averaged 12.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Ferrell began his basketball career as a five-star recruit and the No. 21 player in the class of 2012 out of Park Tudor High School in Indianapolis, Ind. He played four seasons for Tom Crean and the Indiana Hoosiers from 2012 to 2016, starting all 137 games.

The former Indiana point guard won two Big Ten titles and made two Sweet 16 appearances during the 2013 and 2016 seasons. Ferrell was a two-time All-Big Ten player for Indiana, shooting 40 percent from 3 in his collegiate career. After making the Big Ten All-Freshman team and averaging 7.6 points per game, Ferrell scored at least 16.3 points per game in each of the next three seasons. Dishing out 4.6 assists per game, Ferrell became Indiana's all-time assists leader with 633.

As a senior, Ferrell took home a handful of awards, including Indiana University Male Athlete of the Year, first team All-Big Ten, Big Ten All-Defensive team and third team AP All-American. Ferrell was also one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which is given to the nation's top point guard.

Ferrell went un-drafted out of Indiana, and signed a contract with the Brooklyn Nets before the 2016-2017 season, where he split time in the NBA and G-League during the first half of his rookie season. Ferrell signed with the Dallas Mavericks in the second half of his rookie year, where he made 29 starts

Ferrell scored over 11.3 points per game in his first season with the Mavericks, and he rejoined the team for his second NBA season. In 2017-2018, Ferrell appeared in all 82 games for the Mavericks, where he made 21 starts and scored 10.3 points per game.

He spent the next two seasons on the Sacramento Kings, where his playing time decreased. Ferrell averaged about five points per game in two seasons, making three starts in 121 games. He last played in the NBA during the 2020-2021 season, where he split time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and their G-League teams.

Ferrell will now continue his professional basketball career in Slovenia, re-signing with a Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana team where he played during the second half of the 2021-2022 season.

