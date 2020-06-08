Former Indiana Forward Justin Smith Transferring to Arkansas

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Outside of Big Ten foes, no one has seen more of Justin Smith at Indiana than Arkansas has in the past few years. The nonconference foes played three times in 13 months, twice in the regular season and once in the NIT.

It might just be an odd coincidence, but that's where former Indiana forward Justin Smith has decided to transfer. And since he graduated from IU in three years, he will be available to play immediately at Arkansas.

Smith announced his decision in Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward from Buffalo Grove never missed a game during his three years at Indiana, and he started every game the past two.

He averaged 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds a year ago and led the Hoosiers in minutes played.

Smith is the 3rd graduate transfer to join the Hogs this offseason joining Jalen Tate (Northern Kentucky) and Vance Jackson (New Mexico).

In those three games against Arkansas, Smith didn't do a lot. In the NIT game on March 23, 2019 and won by Indiana 63-60, Smith started and played only 12 minutes, not scoring a single point.

In the regular season game at Fayetteville in November of 2018, which Arkansas won 73-72, Smith started and played just 15 minutes, shooting 1-for-6 from the field and scoring only three points.

This past season, the two teams met on Dec. 29, 2019 at Assembly, which Arkansas won with a late rally, 71.64. Smith started at played 24 minutes, scoring six points on two field goals and two free throws.

Smith abruptly transferred from Indiana after graduating. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at Arkansas.

Even though Smith has started every game for two years, he's been something of a disappointment for the Hoosiers and there was concern that his playing time to be trimmed next year as coach Archie Miller looks for more perimeter shooter from his wing players.

Smith was a 26 percent shooter from three-point range a year ago, making only 10 of 38 long-range shots.

