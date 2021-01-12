Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Yogi Ferrell to 10-Day Contract

Former Indiana star Yogi Ferrell has found a temporary home in the NBA again, this tiem with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's playing in their game Monday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed point guard Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract, helping them overcome a rash of injuries that’s led to a shortage on guards. Currently there are six guards on Cleveland's injury report.

Ferrell is currently playing in their game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Ferrell is a former Indiana University star who played for the Hoosiers from 2013 to 2016. He played for the Sacramento Kings last year, and signed earlier this year with the Utah Jazz and its G-League team, and was later waived.

The website said that the Cavs used the hardship exception, which allows teams to temporarily sign an additional player beyond the maximum of 17 (including a pair of two-way contracts.

Ferrell had a hard time finding a team during the offseason because direct contact wasn't allowed because of COVID-19 protocols.

"It was tough out here to try and be able to find a deal," Ferrell told HoosiersNow in a phone interview last week. "I've learned from a lot of different guys like J.J. Barea, even Devin Harris," Ferrell said. "I learned a little bit from Cory Joseph. Some of the smaller guards, you could say, really just trying to mimic exactly what they do because they've had a lot of successful years in the NBA."