Indiana AD Fred Glass Awarded President's Medal of Excellence

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Fred Glass has accomplished a lot during his decade-plus as Indiana's athletic director, and because of that, he was awarded the IU President’s Medal for Excellence on Monday.

Glass received the award during an unannounced appearance from IU President Michael A. McRobbie during a Zoom conference with IU Athletics’ senior administrative staff. The medal honors the Glass’ transformative 11½ year era overseeing IU Athletics. The medal, which reproduces in silver the jewel of office worn by IU’s president on ceremonial occasions, is the highest honor an Indiana president can bestow.

“Fred has been an outstanding athletics director for IU and is one of the very best in the Big Ten,” McRobbie said. “He assumed the role after what had been a tumultuous decade for IU Athletics. Since then, he has worked tirelessly to return his alma mater to its rightful place as one of the premier athletic departments in the country. 

"He has elevated compliance to the highest level of priority, has continually underscored the importance of academics, and has been an outstandingly successful fundraiser. Moreover, he has been deeply committed to the holistic care and support of IU student athletes in all 24 sports, as is evidenced by the establishment of the IU Excellence Academy, his founding of the Athletic Director’s Council on Diversity and Inclusivity, and numerous other successful initiatives and programs.”

Since being hired on Jan. 1, 2009, Glass has overseen an era of tremendous success for its students in academic and athletic accomplishment and personal development. He also led the department’s efforts to complete a much-needed, comprehensive, self-funded quarter of a billion dollar plus modernization of its major athletic facilities.

Among the notable accomplishments during Glass’ tenure, courtesy of a release from IU Athletics:

  • IU Athletics’ Graduation Success Rate has climbed from 77 percent to 91 percent and has equaled or established a new record score in each of the last seven years;
  • 25 team and 210 individual Big Ten championships;
  • 28 individual NCAA championships and one NCAA team title;
  • 46 Big Ten Athletes of the Year;
  • 537 All-America honors;
  • 1,318 Academic All-Big Ten honors;
  • Introduced groundbreaking initiatives, including the Student-Athlete Bill of Rights and the Sexual Violence Disqualification Policy;
  • Created the Excellence Academy program, the most innovative and comprehensive personal development program in all of intercollegiate athletics;

Glass's comprehensive overhaul of IU Athletics facilities has included:

  • $49 million for Memorial Stadium North End Zone facility;
  • $48 million for the Excellence Academy facility on Memorial Stadium’s south end;
  • $45 million renovation of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall;
  • $24.6 million for construction of Cook Hall;
  • A combined $50 million plus for construction of Wilkinson Hall, Bart Kaufman Field, The Pfau Course at Indiana University, and Andy Mohr Field.
  • No major NCAA rules violations.

Glass is one of only 143 individuals to receive the President’s Medal, which was first introduced in 1985. 

He is one of only six recipients with direct ties to IU Athletics, joining Bob Knight (1987), Ed Williams (1992), Jerry Yeagley (2018), Lin Loring (2018) and Hobie Billingsley (2018).

