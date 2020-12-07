Game Time Moved Up for Indiana's Rematch With Florida State on Wednesday

Because of two other postponed games, ESPN has moved up the Indiana-Florida State game into the earlier starting time, tipping off at 7:15 p.m. ET

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Because of a pair of COVID-19-related postponements in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Indiana's game with Florida State on Wednesday has been moved up to a 7:15 p.m. ET start.

The game, a rematch from a year ago in the challenge between America's two best basketball leagues, was originally scheduled for 9:30 p.m. There's been a television channel switch now, too. The game will be on ESPN instead of ESPN2.

Indiana beat Florida State a year ago, and this is a rare rematch in the Challenge. It's also the first time that Indiana has ever played at Florida State. The No. 20-ranked Seminoles won their season opener last week against North Florida, 86-58.

Indiana is 3-1, winning its opener against Tennessee Tech and then going 2-1 in the Maui Invitational at Asheville, N.C. The Hoosiers beat Providence and Stanford and lost to No. 13-ranked Texas.

Two games had to be postponed because of COVID-19 issues at Louisville and N.C. State. The Louisville-Wisconsin game and Michigan-N.C. State games might be played at a later date.

"Far too often have I had to say we are all living in unprecedented times," Michigan coach Juwan Howard said in a statement from the school. "Our main concern is the health and safety of Coach Keatts, his players as well as all of those within the N.C. State program.

"It is unfortunate we have to postpone this ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. It would have been fun. However, we must do what is right, and this is the right thing to do for everyone."

Here is the new lineup for the Big Ten-ACC Challenge:

Big Ten/ACC Challenge Tuesday

Purdue at Miami, 5 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)

Boston College at Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET (TV: ESPNU)

North Carolina at Iowa, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Ohio State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN2)

Penn State at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m. ET (TV: ESPNU)

Illinois at Duke, 9:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Rutgers at Syrancuse, 9:30 p.m ET (TV: ESPN2)

Big Ten/ACC Challenge Wednesday