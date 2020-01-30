Happy 90th Birthday to Gene Hackman, the Greatest 'Hoosiers' Coach Ever

Legendary actor Gene Hackman, a winner of two Academy Awards and four Golden Globes, turned 90 years old on Thursday (Jan. 30). He is, without question, one of the greatest actors of our time.

He's been in a lot of great films, but for me, my favorite is "Hoosiers,'' where he played Norman Dale, the coach of a small-town Indiana high school basketball team that improbably won a state championship in the 1950s.

A small-budget movie that came out in 1986, "Hoosiers'' is considered by many to be the greatest sports movie ever made. (Hand raised.) It was written and produced by Bloomington's Angelo Pizzo and directed by David Anspaugh.

Hackman has done nearly 100 films, so paring down a list of my favorite Hackman movies is hard. But here goes:

My 10 Favorite Gene Hackman Movies

Hoosiers The French Connection Mississippi Burning The Conversation Reds The Firm I Never Sang For My Father Unforgiven Runaway Jury Bonnie and Clyde

Feel free to weigh in with your own lists.

