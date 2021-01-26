Here's What Archie Miller Said on His Radio Show Monday Night

Miller recapped Indiana's past week of games and previews what's to come for the Hoosiers.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Archie Miller joined Don Fischer Monday night for his weekly radio show called "Inside IU Basketball with Archie Miller."

Miller recapped Indiana's past week of games and previews what's to come for the Hoosiers.

Below is what Miller had to say on the show:

On this past week:

"It was an extremely high and an extremely low week," Miller started by saying, alluding to the Rutgers loss.

He said the team spent a lot of time before Iowa just focusing on themselves and regaining some mental edge with the long break.

Indiana got off to a slow start against Iowa, but Miller thinks the bench "came in and saved the day." He specifically mentioned Jerome Hunter, Anthony Leal and Jordan Geronimo.

"I thought it was a 40-minute effort defensively. We had guys step up and make shots and make plays... It was a great win, and I think it just goes to show you the attitude of your group is really important."

Miller said coming off the game, the team wanted to bring the same energy against Rutgers. They didn't wanna be too high after the Iowa win.

"We worked the same way we did going into Iowa. We had a great attitude."

As Miller evaluated the game today, he said Rutgers was the tougher team.

"They were physical with our guards. They made things really challenging inside the paint... Overall, it is an extremely disappointing loss. We have to really evaluate ourselves moving forward and work how we have been."

Miller said they looked to see if they switch around their schedule to get a game in this week, but it doesn't look likely.

On the team's resiliency and Jordan Geronimo against Iowa:

The two fouls Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson picked up quick fouls, Miller said he had no choice but to throw in Jordan Geronimo.

When Geronimo and Hunter were on the floor at the same time, Miller said, "the energy level went up."

Right when Indiana was able to get a lead, the older players came back in and carried what the bench started. He thinks the energy of the freshmen really provided a spark throughout the game.

"Just the pride of how they were doing things really caught contagious. It was really great to see. Hopefully it's a sign of things to come."

Miller also points out he thinks Khristian Lander had his best minutes against Rutgers on Sunday.

He said the team has started games poorly, especially at home in Assembly Hall.

"We have to be a better starting team, especially on the defensive side of the ball."

On the turnovers in the second half against Rutgers:

"There's nothing we stress more than taking care of the ball."

He thinks Rutgers did a really good job digging at Jackson-Davis when Indiana tried to get him the ball.

If there was one thing Miller wanted back in that Rutgers game, he said it's the first five minutes of the second half.

Miller also pointed out what most fans noticed, and that's that Armaan Franklin reaggravated his ankle against Rutgers and wasn't 100 percent.

On Jackson-Davis' struggles:

Miller referred to Miles Johnson as a "different beast."

He said he's never seen another big be able to steal the ball like Johnson does. He does a good job getting steals in the post.

Also, the length around the rim is what really bothered Jackson-Davis throughout the game.

"We gotta do a better job with Trayce to fight to get him the ball even more... He's gotta work harder to hold seals."

On the confidence for the younger players:

"I think our staff has done a really good job in staying with the guys who aren't playing as much... You have to preach at the end of the day, if you stick with it, good things will happen."

He said after the loss to Purdue where Indiana had a week off, the Hoosiers started playing five-on-five more in practice and that's when some of the younger guys gained some confidence.

That was why the Hoosiers' freshmen did such a nice job against Iowa, and Miller said no one was disappointed about anything that happened against the Hawkeyes.

Miller again specifically points to Lander as a byproduct that process, sticking with it and playing his best minutes of his career so far against Rutgers.

On the upcoming time off:

Miller said if Indiana did get to play sometime this week, they would probably be without both Trey Galloway and Armaan Franklin.

So, if anything, the time off will allow Indiana to get some guys healthy.

Indiana took today off and will spend most of tomorrow watching film and get a couple of shots up.

Wednesday and Thursday is where the Hoosiers will ramp it back up in practice, and then they'll evaluate if they need some more days off before playing Illinois next Tuesday.

Miller called the situation at Michigan "scary" and after a conference call with the Big Ten coaches today, he hopes that nothing pops up to where it derails the whole Big Ten season.

"Right now, we're just going to take it day-by-day. I think if we continue to do what we're doing, we'll have the opportunity to win some big time games."

Indiana currently sits at seventh in the Big Ten standings, and Miller thinks the team has a chance to get toward the top of the standings by the end of the year, especially if they can start playing better at home.