Hoosiers in The Pros: Celtics' Romeo Langford Starting Game 5 Against Nets

Romeo Langford is making his second career start in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday in Brooklyn against the Nets.

Romeo Langford made his first career start in the NBA playoffs in Boston on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 when he started for the injured Celtics' point guard Kemba Walker.

In the game, Langford played 26 minutes and scored nine points, but the Celtics got crushed 141-126 in favor of the Nets.

The Celtics are now trailing in the series 3-1 and face an elimination game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday night.

Langford will get another chance to make an impact in a playoff game because Walker will once again miss another game (his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA).

Langford will make his second career start in the playoffs for Game 5.

The full starting lineup for the Celtics will be Langford, Marcus Smart, Evan Fournier, Jayson Tatum and Tristian Thompson (the lineup can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA).

The former Indiana Hoosier and 2019 14th overall pick is averaging 3.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 18 games during his second year in the NBA with the Celtics.

During the season, he has spent time with an injured wrist, in COVID-19 protocol and concussion protocol.

In his first two years as a pro basketball player, he's played in 50 games for the Celtics (and ten playoff games heading into Tuesday) and seven games for the Maine Red Claws (G-League).

The Nets are 12.5-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.