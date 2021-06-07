Hoosiers In The Pros: Yogi Ferrell And Clippers Beat Mavericks In Game 7

Former Indiana star Yogi Ferrell is going to the second round of the NBA playoffs after his Los Angeles Clippers eliminated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 on Sunday.

Yogi Ferrell has had a unique NBA career. After playing four years in Bloomington and being one of the greatest players to ever play for the Hoosiers, he has yet to find a permanent home in the NBA.

Before this season, Ferrell had stints with the Long Island Nets (G-League), Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings. This year, Ferrell has played with the Salt Lake City Stars (G-League), Cleveland Cavaliers and now Los Angeles Clippers.

Ferrell averaged 9.5 points per game in the two games he played for the Cavaliers.

Late in the year, the Clippers picked him up, and he played eight regular-season games averaging 4.6 points and 2.1 assists per game.

With the Clippers, Ferrell has made the NBA playoffs for the first time during his five years as a pro.

On Sunday, Ferrell's Clippers hosted the Dallas Mavericks – on a side note, Ferrell averaged a career-high 10.2 points per game for the Mavericks in 2018 – and won the Game 7 showdown 126-111 to advance to the second round in the Western Conference playoffs.

Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, and Paul George scored 22 points to help lead the Clippers to a win in the elimination game.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks gave his best effort, scoring 46 points and dishing out 14 assists, but he did not have enough help to take down the Clippers.

Ferrell only played one minute in the game and four minutes total for the entire series. However, being part of a team that goes far into the playoffs is a valuable experience, and in the playoffs, no one ever knows when they will get their number called.

Ferrell and the Clippers will play the Utah Jazz in Game 1 on Tuesday in Utah. With the Jazz, he'll run into former Indiana teammate Juwan Morgan, who plays sparingly for Utah. Morgan saw only two minutes of action in Utah's first-round win over the Memphis Grizzlies.