How to Watch Indiana's Game With Minnesota on Wednesday, Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Indiana has two winnable home games this week, starting with Minnesota in a late tip on Wednesday night. For Minnesota native Race Thompson, this one means a little bit more.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Race Thompson grew up 20 minutes from the University of Minnesota campus, and his father Darrell is a Gophers football legend. So it should come as no surprise that Wednesday night's game against Minnesota means just a little more to him.

"This one definitely means a little more to me,'' Thompson said Tuesday. "My dad went there, my brother went there. They recruited me. It means a lot.''

This one means a lot to all his teammates too, because it's the start of a big week for Indiana, two home games that they will be favorites to win. Now they need to play like that.

Minnesota was ranked earlier this year, but they've lost six of their last nine games and all but one has been by at least 12 points. They are 0-7 on the road in the Big Ten, too, so you catch the drift. This is a game the Hoosiers have to win.

Here are the particulars on Wednesday's game:

Who: Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-8 overall, 6-8 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (11-9 overall, 6- in the Big Ten).

Here are three things I want to see from the Hoosiers against Minnesota on Wednesday:

1. Play like a favorite for a change

Indiana comes into the game as a modest favorite, and that's been the case on multiple occasions so far this season at Assembly Hall, but not always with great results. They are 3-4 at home in Big Ten games, but have lost as favorites to Northwestern and Purdue.

The large homecourt advantage that Assembly Hall usually provides just isn't there with any fans in the stands this season. This is the perfect situation where Indiana is the better team, and they need to play like it.

2. And speaking of opening tips ...

The Hoosiers have been notoriously slow starters all season, and lately it's been crazy in double-digit deficits early in the first half in games against Iowa, Northwestern and Ohio State. That has to change, right now.

Indiana coach Archie Miller praises leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis all the time, but he's also been quick to point out that his slow starts have hurt the Hoosiers. He's missed several shots right around the basket, usually from rushing too much, or trying to force things. After two misses to open the Ohio State game, he went 10-for-12 from the field the rest of the way. I know I've said this a lot lately, but Trayce is due for a breakout game soon, and this could be it.

3. Guards get out of their funk

Starters Al Durham, Rob Phinisee and Armaan Franklin have not been good from the field lately, and it's been a problem. They started out a combined 1-for-23 in the win against Iowa before Phinisee and Franklin hit huge shots in the closing minutes. They were all horrible too at Northwestern, then got hot to get the Hoosiers back in the game. They struggled at Ohio State too.

That needs to stop against a Minnesota team that will give them some room to play. Franklin gets a bit of a pass because he's been dealing with an ankle injury, but if you're out there, you need to deliver. Durham hit some huge shots to beat Northwestern, but he needs to get hot and stay hot early. And Phinisee, well, he's really struggling, just 2-for-12 from three in his last four games. He needs to be the player everyone knows he can be.