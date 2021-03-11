How to Watch Thursday's Second-Round Big Ten Tournament Games; Times, TV, Point Spread
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The second round of the Big Ten Tournament tips off early on Thursday, with four games on the schedule that have massive postseason ramifications.
Here's a breakdown on the four second-round matchups, with the complete schedule and pairings for all five days below:
No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 Michigan State
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's second-round game between Maryland and Michigan State:
- Who: No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (15-12, 9-11 in the Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (15-11, 9-11 in the Big Ten).
- When: 11:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, March 11.
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.
- Latest Line: Maryland is a 1.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday. The over/under is 129.
- Nugget to know: Michigan State has won five of seven to get back in the NCAA talk, with three wins over top-five teams. One loss though was a blowout at Maryland. My two cents is that the Spartans were just overtired that day.
- Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked.
- Kenpom.com rankings: Maryland is ranked No. 30, and Michigan State is ranked No. 55.
- Last time out: Maryland lost at home 61-55 to Penn State on Sunday night in the final game of the regular season, costing them the No. 7 seed. Michigan State beat No. 2 Michigan at home, avenging a blowout loss just three nights earlier.
- Series history: Michigan State leads the all-time series 10-7.
- Last meeting: The two teams last played on Feb. 28, with Maryland blowing out the Spartans 73-57.
- The winner gets ...: No. 1 seed Michigan in the first game of Friday's afternoon session, at approximately 2 p.m. ET.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo and Andy Katz.
No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Minnesota
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's second-round game between Ohio State and Minnesota:
- Who: No. 5 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (18-8, 12-8 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 12 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-14, 6-14 in the Big Ten.)
- When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 11.
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.
- Latest Line: Ohio State is an 11.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday. The over/under was 145.
- The winner gets ...: No. 4 seed Purdue, in the second game of Friday's afternoon session, at approximately 2 p.m. ET
No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Indiana
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's second-round game between Rutgers and Indiana:
- Who: No. 7 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-10, 10-10 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 10 seed Indiana Hoosiers (12-14, 7-12 in the Big Ten.)
- When: 6:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 11.
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.
- Latest Line: Rutgers is a 3-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday. The over/under was 131.
- The winner gets ...: No. 2 seed Illinois, in the first game of Friday's evening session, at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET
No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Penn State
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night's first-round game between Penn State and Nebraska:
- Who: No. 6 seed Wisconsin Badgers (16-11, 10-10 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (11-13, 7-12 in the Big Ten.)
- When: 9 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 11.
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.
- Latest Line: Wisconsin is a 6.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday. The over/under was 133.
- Nugget to know: These two teams know each other very well after playing on rare back-to-back days, so it will be interesting to see who can come up with something new. Wisconsin's seniors finally step up in disappointing season.
- Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked, but this is the first week all season that the Badgers haven't been in the top-25.
- Kenpom.com rankings: Penn State is ranked No. 11, and Penn State is ranked No. 35.
- Last time out: Penn State beat Nebraska 72-66 in the first round on Wednesday night. In their final regular season game, Penn State won at Maryland 66-61. Wisconsin lost to Iowa.
- The winner gets ...: No. 3 seed Iowa, in the second game of Friday's evening session, at approximately 9 p.m. ET
Big Ten Tournament
Here is the complete Big Ten Tournament schedule, with game times and television information:
Wednesday, March 10 (First Round)
- Game 1 – Minnesota 51, Northwestern 46
- Game 2 – Penn State 72, Nebraska 66
Thursday, March 11 (Second Round)
- Game 3 – No. 8 seed Maryland vs. No. 9 seed Michigan State – 11:30 a.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Game 4 – No. 5 seed Ohio State vs. No. 13 seed Minnesota – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Game 5 – No. 7 seed Rutgers vs. No. 10 seed Indiana) – 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Game 6 – No. 6 seed Wisconsin vs. No. 11 seed Penn State – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network)
Friday, March 12 (Quarterfinals)
- Game 7 (No. 1 seed Michigan vs. Game 3 winner) – 11:30 a.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Game 8 (No. 4 seed Purdue vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Game 9 (No. 2 seed Illinois vs. Game 5 winner) – 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- Game 10 (No. 3 seed Iowa vs. Game 6 winner) – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network)
Saturday, March 13 (Semifinals)
- Game 11 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)
- Game 12 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 25 minutes later (TV: CBS)
Sunday, March 14 (Championship)
Game 13 (Game 11 vs. Game 12 winner) – 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)