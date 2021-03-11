How to Watch Thursday's Second-Round Big Ten Tournament Games; Times, TV, Point Spread

The Big Ten Tournament kicks into high gear on Thursday with four games in the second round. There are a lot of great rematches that will surely be entertaining.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The second round of the Big Ten Tournament tips off early on Thursday, with four games on the schedule that have massive postseason ramifications.

Here's a breakdown on the four second-round matchups, with the complete schedule and pairings for all five days below:

No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 Michigan State

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's second-round game between Maryland and Michigan State:

Who: No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (15-12, 9-11 in the Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (15-11, 9-11 in the Big Ten).

No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (15-12, 9-11 in the Big Ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (15-11, 9-11 in the Big Ten). When : 11:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, March 11.

: 11:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, March 11. Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. Latest Line: Maryland is a 1.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday. The over/under is 129.

Maryland is a 1.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday. The over/under is 129. Nugget to know: Michigan State has won five of seven to get back in the NCAA talk, with three wins over top-five teams. One loss though was a blowout at Maryland. My two cents is that the Spartans were just overtired that day.

Michigan State has won five of seven to get back in the NCAA talk, with three wins over top-five teams. One loss though was a blowout at Maryland. My two cents is that the Spartans were just overtired that day. Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked.

Neither team is ranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Maryland is ranked No. 30, and Michigan State is ranked No. 55.

Maryland is ranked No. 30, and Michigan State is ranked No. 55. Last time out: Maryland lost at home 61-55 to Penn State on Sunday night in the final game of the regular season, costing them the No. 7 seed. Michigan State beat No. 2 Michigan at home, avenging a blowout loss just three nights earlier.

Maryland lost at home 61-55 to Penn State on Sunday night in the final game of the regular season, costing them the No. 7 seed. Michigan State beat No. 2 Michigan at home, avenging a blowout loss just three nights earlier. Series history: Michigan State leads the all-time series 10-7.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 10-7. Last meeting: The two teams last played on Feb. 28, with Maryland blowing out the Spartans 73-57.

The two teams last played on Feb. 28, with Maryland blowing out the Spartans 73-57. The winner gets ...: No. 1 seed Michigan in the first game of Friday's afternoon session, at approximately 2 p.m. ET.

No. 1 seed Michigan in the first game of Friday's afternoon session, at approximately 2 p.m. ET. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo and Andy Katz.

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Minnesota

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's second-round game between Ohio State and Minnesota:

Who: No. 5 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (18-8, 12-8 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 12 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-14, 6-14 in the Big Ten.)

No. 5 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (18-8, 12-8 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 12 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-14, 6-14 in the Big Ten.) When : 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 11.

: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 11. Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. Latest Line: Ohio State is an 11.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday. The over/under was 145.

Ohio State is an 11.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday. The over/under was 145. The winner gets ...: No. 4 seed Purdue, in the second game of Friday's afternoon session, at approximately 2 p.m. ET

No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Indiana

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's second-round game between Rutgers and Indiana:

Who: No. 7 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-10, 10-10 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 10 seed Indiana Hoosiers (12-14, 7-12 in the Big Ten.)

No. 7 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-10, 10-10 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 10 seed Indiana Hoosiers (12-14, 7-12 in the Big Ten.) When : 6:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 11.

: 6:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 11. Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. Latest Line: Rutgers is a 3-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday. The over/under was 131.

Rutgers is a 3-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday. The over/under was 131. The winner gets ...: No. 2 seed Illinois, in the first game of Friday's evening session, at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET

No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Penn State

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night's first-round game between Penn State and Nebraska:

Who: No. 6 seed Wisconsin Badgers (16-11, 10-10 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (11-13, 7-12 in the Big Ten.)

No. 6 seed Wisconsin Badgers (16-11, 10-10 in the Big Ten) vs. No. 11 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (11-13, 7-12 in the Big Ten.) When : 9 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 11.

: 9 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 11. Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. Latest Line: Wisconsin is a 6.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday. The over/under was 133.

Wisconsin is a 6.5-point favorite according to the DraftKings.com website as of 10 a.m. on Thursday. The over/under was 133. Nugget to know: These two teams know each other very well after playing on rare back-to-back days, so it will be interesting to see who can come up with something new. Wisconsin's seniors finally step up in disappointing season.

These two teams know each other very well after playing on rare back-to-back days, so it will be interesting to see who can come up with something new. Wisconsin's seniors finally step up in disappointing season. Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked, but this is the first week all season that the Badgers haven't been in the top-25.

Neither team is ranked, but this is the first week all season that the Badgers haven't been in the top-25. Kenpom.com rankings: Penn State is ranked No. 11, and Penn State is ranked No. 35.

Penn State is ranked No. 11, and Penn State is ranked No. 35. Last time out: Penn State beat Nebraska 72-66 in the first round on Wednesday night. In their final regular season game, Penn State won at Maryland 66-61. Wisconsin lost to Iowa.

Penn State beat Nebraska 72-66 in the first round on Wednesday night. In their final regular season game, Penn State won at Maryland 66-61. Wisconsin lost to Iowa. The winner gets ...: No. 3 seed Iowa, in the second game of Friday's evening session, at approximately 9 p.m. ET

Big Ten Tournament

Here is the complete Big Ten Tournament schedule, with game times and television information:

Wednesday, March 10 (First Round)

Game 1 – Minnesota 51, Northwestern 46

Game 2 – Penn State 72, Nebraska 66

Thursday, March 11 (Second Round)

Game 3 – No. 8 seed Maryland vs. No. 9 seed Michigan State – 11:30 a.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 9 seed – 11:30 a.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Game 4 – No. 5 seed Ohio State vs. No. 13 seed Minnesota – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 13 seed – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network) Game 5 – No. 7 seed Rutgers vs. No. 10 seed Indiana ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 10 seed ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Game 6 – No. 6 seed Wisconsin vs. No. 11 seed Penn State – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network)

Friday, March 12 (Quarterfinals)

Game 7 (No. 1 seed Michigan vs. Game 3 winner) – 11:30 a.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 3 winner) – 11:30 a.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Game 8 (No. 4 seed Purdue vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network) Game 9 (No. 2 seed Illinois vs. Game 5 winner) – 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 5 winner) – 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network) Game 10 (No. 3 seed Iowa vs. Game 6 winner) – 25 minutes later (TV: Big Ten Network)

Saturday, March 13 (Semifinals)

Game 11 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 1 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)

Game 12 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 25 minutes later (TV: CBS)

Sunday, March 14 (Championship)

Game 13 (Game 11 vs. Game 12 winner) – 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)