How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Bethune-Cookman

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana and Bethune-Cookman match up for the first time in program history on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana is coming off an 88-53 win over Morehead State in the season opener on Monday. After a bit of a slow start, the Hoosiers locked in on the defensive end and overpowered Morehead State in the paint.

Coach Mike Woodson said the bench gave Indiana a "major life" on Monday, seen through 15 points from freshman Malik Reneau, 10 points from Jordan Geronimo and a nine-point game from Tamar Bates.

"When you're building a team, that's what you're going to need because sometimes the first unit ain't going to be there," Woodson said. "So you've got to have a backup plan. I thought our second unit was pretty damn good the other night."

How to watch Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Who: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (1-0)

As of Thursday morning, Indiana is the betting favorite to win the Big Ten regular season title at plus-290 odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Hoosiers are plus-900 to reach the Final Four and plus-4000 to win the National Championship. Leading scorers: Indiana returns a trio of double-digit scorers from 2021-22, led by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 18.3, Xavier Johnson with 12.1 and Race Thompson with 11.1. In the season opener against Morehead State, Jackson-Davis and freshman forward Malik Reneau led the Hoosiers with 15 points each. In 2021-22, Joe French (15.8 ppg), Kevin Davis (14.0 ppg) and Marcus Garrett (13.6 ppg) led Bethune-Cookman in scoring, and all three guards return for the 2022-23 season. In the Wildcats' opener against Iowa, guard Zion Harmon led the way with 15 points off the bench, followed by Garrett with 13 and center Dylan Robertson with 11.

Meet the coaches

Reggie Theus, Bethune-Cookman: Reggie Theus is in his second year as head basketball coach and athletic director at Bethune-Cookman. As an assistant coach, Theus helped Louisville reach the 2005 Final Four. He then spent three years as the head coach at New Mexico State before being hired as head coach by the Sacramento Kings. Theus was an assistant under Kurt Rambis with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2009-11, and was the head coach at Cal State Northridge from 2013-18. Theus played under coach Jerry Tarkanian at UNLV from 1976-78, where he reached the Final Four and scored 1,177 career points. He became the ninth overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls and was the runner-up for the 1979 Rookie of the Year Award. Theus was an NBA All-Star for the Bulls in 1981 and 1983, and later played for Kansas City and Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic and New Jersey Nets.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) high-fives Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) after making a three-pointer during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Three things to watch from Indiana

1. Trayce Jackson-Davis' thumb injury

Trayce Jackson-Davis wore a wrap around his right thumb during Indiana's second exhibition game against Saint Francis, as well as the regular season opener against Morehead State. He was held out of the first exhibition matchup against Marian, and coach Mike Woodson said Jackson-Davis has a "severe sprain in the thumb area."

"[Indiana athletic trainer] Tim Garl padded it just to give him some relief, and it seems to be working for him," Woodson said on Wednesday. "He had taken a couple days away, too, just to get it calmed down, and we've just got to hope that it's not something that's going to nag him the rest of the season. We're looking at it cautiously because we've got a long season ahead of us, and he's a big part of what we do."

The injury hasn't affected Jackson-Davis' on-court production in any obvious ways, as he scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds against Morehead State and led Indiana with 19 points and nine rebounds against Saint Francis. Jackson-Davis is a lefty, so the injury is on his non-dominant hand, but it's a situation worth monitoring moving forward.

2. Grab it and go

Woodson wants to play fast, but he knows any team has to have the right pieces and be in peak condition to do so.

"Last year we just didn't have a lot of guys that could handle the ball and make basketball plays and do things off the bounce individually," Woodson said. "That's no knock to anybody that we had last season, it's just we didn't have that makeup of the team."

But this year, the addition of freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, coupled with growth from Trey Galloway, Tamar Bates and Jordan Geronimo Woodson thinks the Hoosiers are better suited to push the pace. Point guard Xavier Johnson proved he could do this last year, and even freshman forward Malik Reneau took it coast to coast against Morehead State.

For an Indiana offense that ranked 95th in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency in 2021-22, running transition could be a path to more offensive success.

3. Free throw shooting

The Hoosiers shot 70 percent from the line as a team last year, which ranked 237th in the nation, and the struggles have continued early in the 2022-23 season.

Indiana made 12-of-21, or 57.1 percent, of its free throw attempts in the regular season opener against Morehead State. Trayce Jackson-Davis went 3-for-5 from the line, followed 3-for-6 from Malik Reneau, 2-for-2 from Trey Galloway and Miller Kopp, 1-for-4 from Jalen Hood-Schifino and 1-for-2 from Kaleb Banks.

"Free throws are important. They're free," Woodson said. "I've just got to get these guys to understand and relax and make them. If I had a magic pill to give them, I would, on free throws, but I just don't. It's something that can bite you in the butt if we're not careful, man. That's one of the first things I said before I broke huddle was our free throws. I mean, it's unacceptable. Somehow we've got to figure it out."

