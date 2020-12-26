How to Watch Indiana's Game at Illinois on Saturday; Game Time, TV, Point Spread

Indiana hits the road for the first time in Big Ten play, taking on a powerful Illinois team with national championship aspirations. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – There's no rest for the weary in the Big Ten, and that's certainly the case on Saturday when Indiana and Illinois tangle at the State Farm Center. It’s the third game in seven days for the Illini, and the third in eight days for the Hoosiers, all against quality foes.

And this should be no different. Both teams already have three losses, but there's still plenty of talent on both rosters, and this should be a battle, much like a year ago when Illinois won a tense 67-66 game here in early March.

*** FOLLOW THE LIVE BLOG HERE DURING THE GAME: CLICK HERE ***

Here are the particulars on Saturday's game:

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (5-3, 0-1 in the Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (6-3, 2-1 in the Big Ten)

Indiana Hoosiers (5-3, 0-1 in the Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (6-3, 2-1 in the Big Ten) When : 4 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 26.

: 4 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 26. Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill. Latest Line: Illinois is favored by 7 points according to the DraftKings.com website as of 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Illinois is favored by 7 points according to the DraftKings.com website as of 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. Poll rankings: Illinois is ranked No 18 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls, and were ranked as high as No. 5 early in the season. Indiana is not ranked but is receiving votes in both polls. Indiana would rank No. 30 in both the AP poll and Coaches poll.

Illinois is ranked No 18 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls, and were ranked as high as No. 5 early in the season. Indiana is not ranked but is receiving votes in both polls. Indiana would rank No. 30 in both the AP poll and Coaches poll. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana dropped four spots to No. 21 in the Kenpom rankings after Wednesday's loss to Northwestern. Illinois is ranked No. 7, This is Indiana's seventh game this season against an opponent in the top-64.

Indiana dropped four spots to No. 21 in the Kenpom rankings after Wednesday's loss to Northwestern. Illinois is ranked No. 7, This is Indiana's seventh game this season against an opponent in the top-64. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 93-88.

Indiana leads the all-time series 93-88. Last meeting: Illinois beat Indiana 67-66 on March 1, 2020 in Champaign.

Illinois beat Indiana 67-66 on March 1, 2020 in Champaign. TV: FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 1 Announcers: Brandon Gaudin and Stephen Bardo

Brandon Gaudin and Stephen Bardo Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Indiana Radio Network Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Streaming: IUHoosiers.com/broadcast

Here are three things I want to see from the Hoosiers on Saturday:

1. Get something out of the guards

We made a big deal out of the poor performances of Indiana guards Al Durham and Rob Phinisee during the loss to Northwestern on Wednesday, and we weren't wrong. The two veterans were a combined 1-for-9 from the field and they missed all five three-point attempts.

What we've learned about these two in the past is that they have bounced back after awful games, and they absolutely need to do that on Saturday. The only way Indiana beats Illinois is by having a productive game on the perimeter, and that means 15-20 points from this pair. That's barometer No. 1 for the Hoosiers.

2. At least control Ayo Dosumnu

Illinois coach Brad Underwood calls Ayo Dosumnu the best finisher in college basketball, and I'd be hard-pressed to give him a better answer. He's averaging 23.4 points and 7.8 rebounds so far this season, and the 6-foot-5 wing literally has earned the reputation of taking over games down the stretch.

Armaan Franklin has proven to be Indiana's best defender so far, and he'll get the call on Dosumnu, but he'll also need plenty of help. The key to winning this game is staying in it, and not letting Dosumnu take over. Indiana has been a good defensive team this year, outside of the Northwestern game, and they need a good bounce-back game here in Champaign.

3. Keep bigs out of early foul trouble

For the vast majority of the first eight games of the season, Indiana has been able to get by without Joey Brunk available. His back injury has kept him sidelined all year, but this is a game where the Hoosiers could have really used him.

Archie Miller never talks specifics about Brunk's injury, but he's been in street clothes now for three weeks and no one is expecting for him to play Saturday. With Kofi Cockburn, all 7-foot and 290 pounds of him, bolted into the low post, it's going to be on Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis – and that's it – to keep him under control.

They did a good job last year in March, back when Brunk was on a slide and Thompson was getting more playing time. It's real important for those two to stay on the floor and out of foul trouble.