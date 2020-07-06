HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

On Lander's First Day at Indiana, Wondering What His Legacy Will Be on His Last Day?

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — And so it begins. Khristian Lander set foot on the Indiana campus on Sunday, moving into his apartment and officially becoming the last piece of the Hoosiers' 2020 recruiting class to arrive.

Now, with all hands on deck, it's full steam ahead.

Everyone's been wondering when Lander, a 5-star point guard from Evansville, Ind., would make it to Bloomington. It's been a whirlwind few months for the 6-foot-2 point guard, who committed to Archie Miller and the Hoosiers on Feb. 26. The next month he discussed his desire to reclassify into the Class of 2020 and in April, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA made it easier to become eligible as well. 

Lander, an excellent student, worked hard to finish early and graduated from Reitz High School and set his sights on moving to Bloomington as quickly as possible. That happened on Sunday. Now all four recruits in the class — Lander plus Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal and Jordan Geronimo — are all rooming together and ready to get to work. They were the 16th-ranked class nationally in the final 247Sports composite rankings.

When a 5-star recruit lands on your front door, it raises the bar of expectations immediately. And in basketball-crazed Indiana, that sends the frenzy off the charts, of course.

Lander is the ninth 5-star recruit to commit to Indiana since 2004, and just the second point guard along with Yogi Ferrell. And even though it might be a bit unfair on his first day of campus, it's not unrealistic to ponder what Lander's legacy might be at Indiana.

When he has his last day on campus, whenever that may be, will he be on Indiana's point guard Mount Rushmore?

There are a lot of people, Archie Miller included, who sure hope so. And, quite frankly, there is still a spot open. 

Two faces are firmly ensconced on that Mount Rushmore, Indiana Hall of Famers Isiah Thomas and Quinn Buckner, great leaders, great players and, of course, both national champions. Yogi Ferrell, with two Big Ten titles, a No, 1 national ranking and the school's all-time assists record, is on there, too.

When it's all said and done, does Lander — who has ALL the tools — join that group?

During the Bob Knight era, guys were more just "guards,'' not point guards and shooting guards, per se. It was true of Buckner as well, sort of, because his running mate Bobby Wilkerson actually led the unbeaten 1976 team in assists. That's why that next group — Keith Smart, Michael Lewis, Tom Coverdale, Jamal Meeks and even Damon Bailey among others — rank high in various Indiana assist categories, but do we really call any of them true point guards?

And do we call any of  them Mount Rushmore candidates?

The idea of Lander's legacy popped up because last week his hometown newspaper, the Evansville Courier & Press,  wrote a story about Lander's legacy there, and whether he did enough to be on that city's Mount Rushmore despite missing out on his senior year. He would been a lock to join Evansville legends Bob Ford, Calbert Cheaney and Walter McCarty had he stayed for his senior year.

Screenshot 2020-07-06 14.48.03
Khristian Lander and his family on move-in day on Sunday.

But that Rushmore thing now switches cities, to Bloomington. Everyone raves about Lander's skills, including Miller, who has recruited three straight Indiana Mr. Basketball's — Romeo Langford, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Anthony Leal — and Lander might have been the fourth next year had he stayed in high school.

When the reclassification looked like it might be an option, Miller was all-in because he knew how special Lander was when he saw him competing with many of the best players in the country at a USA Basketball event last summer in Colorado Springs.

“I thought he was going to be absolutely terrific. I watched his work ethic in their practice and their drills, and I watched him compete in that environment, and I said to myself, he’s ready right now,” Miller said.

Lander, a left-hander, is lightning fast with the ball in his hands and his floor vision is off the charts. He's also a good perimeter shooter, and is exactly the type of player that Miller would prefer to run his offense. The Hoosiers were probably a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team in 2021 without him, but now could be good enough to content for a conference crown. Indiana is a likely top-25 team now, and the potential to be even better is clearly obvious in many eyes.

By reclassifying, it's easy to assume that Lander will at least stay a couple of years minimum in Bloomington. Isiah Thomas, a true once-in-a-lifetime player, played only two years at Indiana. Buckner and Ferrell played four. 

Can he be one of the all-time greats? It's not meant to add pressure, because Lander already has talked often about wanting to be great. And yes, I know that's a lot to ask when he probably still hasn't even unpacked his suitcases.

It's also very unfair, I know that, too. 

But if we are to believe that the fourth year of the Archie Miller era is going to be even better, then Lander will play a huge role in that. There's plenty of talent back, led by Jackson-Davis. If Rob Phinisee stays healthy all year, the point guard spot is covered with great talent all 40 minutes, something that's never happened at any time in the first 98 games of Miller's time in Bloomington. 

And the two absolutely can play together, there's no doubt about that. For instance, Ferrell, the point guard on a loaded team in 2013, averaged 7.4 points and a team-high 4.1 assists. Lander's numbers, if I had to guess, will exceed that next year, especially the points.

Those five stars, they bring with it great expectations. There's a lot that will go between now and November, but all of Hoosier Nation can't wait to see Lander on the floor, running the show.

It might wind up being something that's truly memorable.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana's Devonte Green Generating Interest from a Few NBA Teams

Former Indiana sharpshooter Devonte Green probably won't be drafted in October, but several teams have reached out this summer and expressed an interest.

Jonathan Rothschild

Health Concerns Force Oladipo to Skip Balance of NBA Season

The current Pacers and former Indiana star is still recovering from a serious torn tendon injury, so he's opting to skid the shortened restart of the NBA season.

Tom Brew

Indiana Enters Second Phase of Athletes' Workouts, Others Returning to Campus

Football and basketball players on campus will be allowed to have more contact with teammates now, and the next wave of athletes from other fall sports will be arriving on campus soon.

Tom Brew

For One Year, How About We Move College Football Season to the Spring?

Starting the college football season on time in the fall is on shaky ground right now, so there is a viable alternative. Let's move the season to the spring.

Tom Brew

Baseball's Back, But Not For Several Minor-League Former Hoosiers

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept baseball players off the field since March, and that's about to change for some major-leaguers. But the minor-leaguers are done for the year,

Tom Brew

Indiana's Victor Oladipo Unsure of Return to Shortened Season

After a long layoff, Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo still isn't sure if he wants to rush get back for the NBA's shortened season, fearing injury.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: 2020 is Halfway Over, But Can We Get a Refund?

A year that started out with such promise has turned into a complete disaster on so many fronts. It's half-over now, but will the second half be any better, or much worse?

Tom Brew

Glass: Indiana Will Honor Scholarships, Even if Athletes Don't Want to Compete Because of COVID-19

In a letter from Indiana’s athletic administration, athletes were told several things about COVID-19 events, including the impact on season schedules and scholarships.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana Lineman Dan Feeney Part of Big Ten's All-Decade Team

Dan Feeney was part of great Indiana offensive lines in 2015 and 2016 that helped running backs Tevin Coleman, Jordan Howard and Devine Redding have record-setting seasons as part of the Hoosiers' prolific offense.

Tom Brew

What Would 'Radical Realignment' Look Like in College Sports for Indiana?

In an effort to minimize travel and spread the wealth among all college teams, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde has a radical realignment plan that changes everything. Indiana would be in a new league called the Great Mideast.

Tom Brew