Here's What We Know About Indiana's 2021-22 Basketball Schedule So Far
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Now that Archie Miller is out and Mike Woodson is in at Indiana, the excitement level among the fan base for the 2021-22 college basketball season is off the charts for Hoosiers fans.
Indiana's schedule hasn't been formally announced yet, but by putting all the pieces together, we've got a pretty good idea about what it's going to look like.
So far, the 20 opponents for their Big Ten games have been announced, and on Thursday, Indiana and the Big Ten made it official that the Hoosiers will play St. John's in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. That game is scheduled for Nov. 17, the first full week of the college season. Indiana will likely play two home games before that, but those dates aren't official yet.
Indiana will begin their season preparations with a trip to the Bahamas that will include two exhibition games with a top-level Serbian club team.
Here's what we know so far.
Nonconference games
Only the St. John's game has been officially announced by the school, but the others have been reported by other outlets. Indiana should be announcing their entire schedule within the next week or two.
- Nov. 17 (Wed.) – St. John's at Indiana in Gavitt Tipoff Games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
- Nov. 30/Dec. 1 (Tues./Wed) – Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Indiana played on the road at Florida State last year, so they will likely get a home game this season.
- Dec. 18 (Sat.) – Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
- Dec. 22 (Wed) – Northern Kentucky at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Indiana hasn't announced this game yet, but others have reported that the date is set.
- Date TBA – Merrimack vs. Indiana at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
- Date TBA – Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Indiana at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
- Date TBA – Marshall vs. Indiana at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
Big Ten home games
The Hoosiers will have 10 league home games, including one in mid-December. The rest will be in January and February, with the possibility of one in March, as well.
Here are the 10 opponents who are coming to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season:
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan Wolverines
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Wisconsin Badgers
Big Ten road games
Here are the 10 opponents the Hoosiers will face on the road this season:
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan State Spartans
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Wisconsin Badgers
Big Ten Tournament
This year, the Big Ten Tournament is scheduled to be played in Indianapolis from Wednesday, March 9 through Sunday, March 13. All games are scheduled to be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Indiana has never won the postseason conference event. The Hoosiers lost to Rutgers 61-50 last season as the No. 10 seed. It was Archie Miller's final game as Indiana's basketball coach.
NCAA Tournament
The 68-team NCAA Tournament field with be announced on Sunday, March 13. Here are the dates and locations for the 2022 tournament.
- First Four: The four play-in games will be played in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16.
- First/Second Round games: The first weekend of the tournament will run from Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20. The eight sites are Indianapolis; Buffalo, N.Y.; Fort Worth, Texas; Portland, Ore.; Greenville, S.C.; Milwaukee, Wis.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; San Diego, Calif.
- Regionals: The Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games will be played from Thursday, March 24 through Sunday March 27. The four regionals are in Chicago, San Francisco, Philadephia and San Antonio, Texas.
- Final Four: This year's Final Four will be played in New Orleans, La. The national semifinal games are on Saturday, April 2 and the title game will be played on Monday night, April 4.