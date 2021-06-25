Here's What We Know About Indiana's 2021-22 Basketball Schedule So Far

Even though the entire 2021-22 Indiana basketball schedule isn't official yet, most of the pieces are in place. Here are most of the pieces for the regular season, which can start as early as Nov. 9 and run through March 6.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Now that Archie Miller is out and Mike Woodson is in at Indiana, the excitement level among the fan base for the 2021-22 college basketball season is off the charts for Hoosiers fans.

Indiana's schedule hasn't been formally announced yet, but by putting all the pieces together, we've got a pretty good idea about what it's going to look like.

So far, the 20 opponents for their Big Ten games have been announced, and on Thursday, Indiana and the Big Ten made it official that the Hoosiers will play St. John's in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. That game is scheduled for Nov. 17, the first full week of the college season. Indiana will likely play two home games before that, but those dates aren't official yet.

Indiana will begin their season preparations with a trip to the Bahamas that will include two exhibition games with a top-level Serbian club team.

Here's what we know so far.

Nonconference games

Only the St. John's game has been officially announced by the school, but the others have been reported by other outlets. Indiana should be announcing their entire schedule within the next week or two.

Nov. 17 (Wed.) – St. John's at Indiana in Gavitt Tipoff Games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

(Wed.) – in Gavitt Tipoff Games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Nov. 30/Dec. 1 (Tues./Wed) – Big Ten/ACC Challenge . Indiana played on the road at Florida State last year, so they will likely get a home game this season.

(Tues./Wed) – . Indiana played on the road at Florida State last year, so they will likely get a home game this season. Dec. 18 (Sat.) – Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

(Sat.) – in the Crossroads Classic, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Dec. 22 (Wed) – Northern Kentucky at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Indiana hasn't announced this game yet, but others have reported that the date is set.

(Wed) – at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Indiana hasn't announced this game yet, but others have reported that the date is set. Date TBA – Merrimack vs. Indiana at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

vs. Indiana at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Date TBA – Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Indiana at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

vs. Indiana at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Date TBA – Marshall vs. Indiana at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Big Ten home games

The Hoosiers will have 10 league home games, including one in mid-December. The rest will be in January and February, with the possibility of one in March, as well.

Here are the 10 opponents who are coming to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season:

Illinois Fighting Illini

Maryland Terrapins

Michigan Wolverines

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Ohio State Buckeyes

Penn State Nittany Lions

Purdue Boilermakers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Wisconsin Badgers

Big Ten road games

Here are the 10 opponents the Hoosiers will face on the road this season:

Iowa Hawkeyes

Maryland Terrapins

Michigan State Spartans

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northwestern Wildcats

Ohio State Buckeyes

Penn State Nittany Lions

Purdue Boilermakers

Wisconsin Badgers

Big Ten Tournament

This year, the Big Ten Tournament is scheduled to be played in Indianapolis from Wednesday, March 9 through Sunday, March 13. All games are scheduled to be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana has never won the postseason conference event. The Hoosiers lost to Rutgers 61-50 last season as the No. 10 seed. It was Archie Miller's final game as Indiana's basketball coach.

NCAA Tournament

The 68-team NCAA Tournament field with be announced on Sunday, March 13. Here are the dates and locations for the 2022 tournament.