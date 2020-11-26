LIVE BLOG: Indiana Opens Basketball Season Vs. Tennessee Tech

Indiana opens the season with the first of two nonconference games at Simon Skjodt Assembly, taking on Tennessee Tech, an Ohio Valley Conference team from Cookeville, Tenn.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Hello everyone, and welcome to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the first Indiana men's basketball game of the season. I know there are thousands of you who wish you were here, so feel free to curse a bit over what COVID-19 has taken away from us.

This is our first live blog of the season, and I'll keep you updated in real time with what's going on. So keep refreshing, and we'll take it from there.

Here we go:

8:31 p.m. ET — Reverse jinx in effect. Phinisee immediately hits a three as soon as I posted that.

8:28 p.m. ET — The Hoosiers are struggling from deep so far. They're just 1-for-6 from three-point range. Khristian Lander hasn't been shy. He's 0-for-3. Had a nice assist – his first — that led to a huge dunk by Race Thompson.

8:20 p.m. ET — Freshman Khristian Lander has entered the game for the first time, and he immediately scores. Indiana up 17-13, and then Galloway follows that up with his first career points. Two points down, and hundreds to go for these two. Second media timeout at 11:47 and it's 19-13 Hoosiers. (Galloway completes the three-point play, knocking down his free throw after the timeout.)

8:18 p.m. ET — A 9-2 run by Tennessee Tech has put them ahead for the first time tonight, but Jerome Hunter answers immediately with a three-pointer from the corner. It's a big thing to watch how he shoots from the perimeter early this season. Hoosiers need that when they spread the floor.

8:13 p.m. ET — After the timeout, Trey Galloway makes his Indiana debut and Jerome Hunter comes in, too. Thompson and Durham take a seat.

8:12 p.m. ET – We're at the first media timeout and Indiana leads 10-4. Trayce Jackson-Davis has four points, and Al Durham, Rob Phinisee and Race Thompson all have a bucket. Tennessee Tech is just 2-for-9 from the field, and has missed all three of its three-point attempts.

8:04 p.m. ET — It's Rob Phinisee with the first basket of the season for the Hoosiers.

8:03 p.m. ET — The pre-game introductions for Indiana.

8 p.m. — For openers, you'd expect Indiana to be pretty good, and it is. The Hoosiers are 99-21 all-time in season openers and have won 21 of the past 22.

7:45 p.m. ET – Here's Indiana's starting five for tonight's game, guards Al Durham, Rob Phinisee and Armaan Franklin, with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front.

7:30 p.m. ET – HOW TO WATCH: The game is on the Big Ten Network tonight, with Brandon Gaudin and Robbie Hummel on the call. Here's the story we posted earlier on how to watch, with all the other pertinent details on the game. CLICK HERE

7:15 p.m. ET – We have our first injury situation of the season. Senior center Joey Brunk isn't dressed for the opener. He's been nursing a sore back, so he'll sit this one out. Indiana coach Archie Miller mentioned Tuesday that he'd been dealing with an injury. We'll see how he feel on Monday when the Hoosiers start the Maui Invitational against Providence, the first of three games in three days Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

7 p.m. ET – It sure seemed strange coming in to Assembly Hall tonight. There was no traffic, obviously, and walking into the arena with no one around seemed odd, too. But that's our new normal in 2020. All Big Ten games are being played without fans to start the season.