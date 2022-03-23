Indiana Assistant Coach Dane Fife Let Go By Mike Woodson After 1 Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On the 20-year anniversary of Dane Fife's best day as an Indiana player, he was sent packing by Indiana coach Mike Woodson after just one season as his assistant coach.

Fife, who joined Woodson's staff last spring after spending 10 years as an assistant to Tom Izzo at Michigan State, was dismissed in a move that Woodson described as not being ''the right fit.''

The news was announced by the school on Wednesday afternoon.

“I am committed to doing what I believe is best for the continued growth of our men’s basketball program as we collectively work toward returning it to the upper echelon of college basketball,” Woodson said in the release from the school.. “Sometimes, that commitment can result in some very difficult decisions, and that is the case today.

"Ultimately, I believe that the fit must be right with a coaching staff, and I’ve decided that a change is necessary. I appreciate everything Dane has done as a member of the staff during the last year and as player for our program. He will always be a part of the Hoosier family and I wish him well in his future pursuits.”

Dane Fife (left) was let go after one season as an assistant coach to Mike Woodson. The news was released by the school on Wednesday. (USA TODAY Sports)

Woodson was hired last March, replacing Archie Miller after four sub-par years. His hiring was heralded as a sign that Indiana was returning to its roots because Woodson was an Indiana basketball legend for Bob Knight from 1976 to 1980.

Woodson kept assistant coach Kenya Hunter from Miller's staff, and then hired away Fife from Michigan State. That moved was praised as well, with another former Indiana favorite returning to the fold.

Fife, a Clarkston, Mich., native, played at Indiana from 1998 to 2002 and was a key piece of the 2002 team that made a run all the way to the NCAA championship game, where they lost to Maryland. He was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and hit four-three pointers 20 years ago to the day when Indiana set a record for three-pointers while beating Kent State to advance to the Final Four.

Indiana hasn't played in a Final Four since.

Indiana heads into the off-season with plenty of momentum following Woodson’s debut season on the IU sidelines. The Hoosiers went 21-14 overall, the most wins for the program since 2016. IU also earned its first NCAA Tournament invitation since 2016, and its semifinal appearance in the Big Ten Tournament was IU’s best effort in the event since 2013.