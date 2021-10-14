Indiana in Early Primetime Window for Syracuse Game in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

    • October 14, 2021
    The networks and game times have been set for this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge and Indiana has been placed in the early primetime window on ESPN or ESPN2 for its game at Syracuse on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The broadcast networks and game times have been set for this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge and it's good news for Indiana fans that you won't have to stay up late to watch the Hoosiers' game at Syracuse.

    Indiana will play in the early window on ESPN or ESPN2 on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m., depending on which channel the game is on. ESPN makes that choice in early November, with the best game -- in their eyes -- going on ESPN and the other on ESPN2. The other choice is Florida State at Purdue.

    Indiana is 1-5 all-time against Syracuse, but all Hoosier fans will gladly trade the one win for the five losses anyway. Indiana beat Syracuse in the 1987 NCAA championship game when Keith Smart hit "The Shot'' in the closing seconds to give the Hoosiers a 74-73 win.

    Here’s the full schedule for this year’s Big Ten-ACC Challenge (all times Eastern):

    Monday, Nov. 29

    • Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2
    • Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m. ESPN2

    Tuesday, Nov. 30

    • Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
    • Florida State at Purdue, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
    • Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPNU
    • Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m., ESPNU
    • Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m., ESPN2
    • Duke at Ohio State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

    Wednesday, Dec. 1

    • Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
    • Louisville at Michigan State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
    • Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m., ESPNU
    • Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
    • Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
    • Miami at Penn State, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU

    Basketball

