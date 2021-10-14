Indiana in Early Primetime Window for Syracuse Game in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The broadcast networks and game times have been set for this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge and it's good news for Indiana fans that you won't have to stay up late to watch the Hoosiers' game at Syracuse.

Indiana will play in the early window on ESPN or ESPN2 on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m., depending on which channel the game is on. ESPN makes that choice in early November, with the best game -- in their eyes -- going on ESPN and the other on ESPN2. The other choice is Florida State at Purdue.

Indiana is 1-5 all-time against Syracuse, but all Hoosier fans will gladly trade the one win for the five losses anyway. Indiana beat Syracuse in the 1987 NCAA championship game when Keith Smart hit "The Shot'' in the closing seconds to give the Hoosiers a 74-73 win.

Here’s the full schedule for this year’s Big Ten-ACC Challenge (all times Eastern):

Monday, Nov. 29

Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m. ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Florida State at Purdue, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Duke at Ohio State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 1