Indiana Gets Commitment from Cincinnati Moeller Center Logan Duncomb

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana added an important piece to its Class of 2021 recruiting puzzle on Tuesday when the Hoosiers got a verbal commitment from Cincinnati Moeller big man Logan Duncomb.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound center made his announcement on Twitter.

"I just felt at home at Indiana," Duncomb told the Indianapolis Star on Tuesday. "I like the system they have in place. It’s really similar to what Moeller’s doing right now. ... I just liked their campus. I liked their coaching staff and the players they’ve got coming in this year and the year ahead of me.

"I just felt I went on enough visits and I knew all the information I needed to know," Duncomb said. "It was the right choice and the best fit for me."

Duncomb, a four-star recruit according to 247Sports composite, is ranked No. 80 in the country. He is the second commitment in the class of 2021, joining Evansville Reitz point guard Khristian Lander. 

Lander, a 5-star recruit who the No. 1-ranked point guard in the country and No. 11 overall in he 247Sports composite rankings. Lander is trying to reclassify into the 2020 class.

Duncomb's commitment to Indiana is big because the Hoosiers don't have any big men in the 2020 class and Joey Brunk and Justin Smith will be gone by then, and there's a very good chance that current freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis might be ready for the pros by then, too. 

He helped Moeller win a state championship as a sophomore, and they weren't able to defend when the season got canceled last month before of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Duncomb chose Indiana over Ohio State, Wisconsin, Stanford and Xavier, among others.

Final Grades: On Justin Smith, and Meeting High Expectations

Junior forward Justin Smith was second in points scored and rebounding this season for Indiana, but there are still lots to his game that could be so much better.

Tom Brew

by

majordad1

My Two Cents: It's an Obvious Question — Do You Want Matt Haarms?

Can you imagine former Purdue center Matt Haarms in an Indiana uniform? He's entered the NCAA transfer portal, so having some crazy dreams about the possibility is at least intriguing. Seriously.

Tom Brew

by

majordad1

Fans Speak Out Emphatically: They Don't Want Matt Haarms at Indiana

More than 86 percent of commenters said they wouldn't want Indiana to pursue former Purdue center Matt Haarms in the NCAA transfer portal. That's not surprising consider how fans have treated him the past three years.

Tom Brew

Fort Wayne OL Vinny Fiacable Commits to Indiana

Strong family ties had a lot to do with Bishop Dwenger guard Vinny Fiacable picking Indiana on Monday. His father and both brothers played for the Hoosiers.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Simple Cure For Not Being Sad Tonight With No NCAA Title Game

There is no NCAA championship game on Monday night, and maybe that's a good thing, because one matchup would have been hard on the eyes for Indiana fans.

Tom Brew

Final Grades: Al Durham Gave Indiana a Shot in the Arm

Junior guard Al Durham led Indiana in three-point shooting and free-throwing shooting and started all 32 games for the Hoosiers this season.

Tom Brew

Final Grades: A Look Back at De'Ron Davis' Season at Indiana

Injuries took its toll on 6-foot-10 center De'Ron Davis during his time at Indiana, but at least he was able to stay healthy as a senior and contribute a bit here and there.

Tom Brew

SI's Pat Forde Includes Indiana's 1987 Title Game Win on Best-of-All-Time List

Keith Smart's game-winning jump shot in the final seconds gave Indiana a 74-73 victory over Syracuse in the 1987 NCAA championship game, giving coach Bob Knight his third national title.

Tom Brew

ON THIS DAY: Indiana and Duke in April Turns Into Valentine's Day

A classic 1992 national semifinal between Indiana and Duke was marred by 33 fouls called on the Hoosiers, plus a technical on Bob Knight called by hated referee Ted Valentine.

Tom Brew

Indiana Gets Commit from Bloomington North Tight End Aaron Steinfeldt

Aaron Steinfeldt, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound local product, is the top-ranked tight end in the state of Indiana and has long considered Indiana as one of his favorites.

Tom Brew