Indiana Gets Commitment from Cincinnati Moeller Center Logan Duncomb

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana added an important piece to its Class of 2021 recruiting puzzle on Tuesday when the Hoosiers got a verbal commitment from Cincinnati Moeller big man Logan Duncomb.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound center made his announcement on Twitter.

"I just felt at home at Indiana," Duncomb told the Indianapolis Star on Tuesday. "I like the system they have in place. It’s really similar to what Moeller’s doing right now. ... I just liked their campus. I liked their coaching staff and the players they’ve got coming in this year and the year ahead of me.

"I just felt I went on enough visits and I knew all the information I needed to know," Duncomb said. "It was the right choice and the best fit for me."

Duncomb, a four-star recruit according to 247Sports composite, is ranked No. 80 in the country. He is the second commitment in the class of 2021, joining Evansville Reitz point guard Khristian Lander.

Lander, a 5-star recruit who the No. 1-ranked point guard in the country and No. 11 overall in he 247Sports composite rankings. Lander is trying to reclassify into the 2020 class.

Duncomb's commitment to Indiana is big because the Hoosiers don't have any big men in the 2020 class and Joey Brunk and Justin Smith will be gone by then, and there's a very good chance that current freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis might be ready for the pros by then, too.

He helped Moeller win a state championship as a sophomore, and they weren't able to defend when the season got canceled last month before of the coronavirus pandemic.

Duncomb chose Indiana over Ohio State, Wisconsin, Stanford and Xavier, among others.