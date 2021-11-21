How to Watch Indiana's Game With Louisiana On Sunday Night; Gametime, TV, Nuggets

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana looks to continue its hot start to the season when the 3-0 Hoosiers take on Louisiana on Sunday night in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Ragin Cajuns are 3-0 as well, their best start since 1996. Indiana has beaten Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois and St. John's so far. Sunday's game is part of the Hoosier Classic. Indiana will play Jackson State on Tuesday and Marshall on Saturday as part of the event.

Here's how to watch the game, with gametime and TV information, plus the latest on the point spreads, projected starting lineups, coaching bios and more.

How to watch Louisiana at Indiana

Who: Louisiana Ragin' Caguns (3-0) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) in Hoosier Classic

: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 21 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color commentary)

Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 372

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 372 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Latest Line: Indiana is an 11.5-point favorite over Louisiana, according to the SISportsbook.com website as of Wednesday night. The over/under is 142.5.

Louisiana was 17-9 overall last year and 10-7 in the Sun Belt Conference. Indiana was 12-15 last season, and 7-12 in the Big Ten. Poll rankings: Both teams are unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls, but Indiana is receiving votes. Indiana would check in at No. 27.

Both teams are unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls, but Indiana is receiving votes. Indiana would check in at No. 27. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 36 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Louisiana is No. 161

Indiana-Louisiana history

Series history: First meeting

Indiana-Louisiana most recent games

Louisiana's last game: Louisiana beat Xavier (La.) 84-72 on Wednesday (Nov. 17) for its third straight win to open the season. Jordan Brown, a 6-foot-11 sophomore from Roseville, Calif., who transferred from Arizona, led the Ragin' Cajuns with 18 points and six rebounds. Louisiana made 10-of-17 three-pointers, good for 58.8 percent.

Meet the coaches

Meet Louisiana coach Bob Marlin: Louisiana coach Bob Marlin is in his 12th year at Louisiana. He is 207-131 in 11-plus seasons and went 17-9 a season ago. He coaches 12 seasons at Sam Houston State prior to that (1998-2010) and has an overall record of 555-317. He's the winningest coach in Sun Belt Conference history.

Louisiana coach Bob Marlin is in his 12th year at Louisiana. He is 207-131 in 11-plus seasons and went 17-9 a season ago. He coaches 12 seasons at Sam Houston State prior to that (1998-2010) and has an overall record of 555-317. He's the winningest coach in Sun Belt Conference history. Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. His college coaching record is now 3-0.

Projected starters

Projected Louisiana starters: Jordan Brown (6-foot-11 sophomore forward), Kobe Julian (6-6 freshman forward), Theo Akwaba (6-11 junior forward), Kentrell Garnett (6-1 freshman guard, Greg Williams Jr. (6-3 junior guard).

Jordan Brown (6-foot-11 sophomore forward), Kobe Julian (6-6 freshman forward), Theo Akwaba (6-11 junior forward), Kentrell Garnett (6-1 freshman guard, Greg Williams Jr. (6-3 junior guard). Projected Indiana starters: Trayce Jackson-Davis (6-9 junior forward), Race Thompson (6-8 redshirt senior forward), Miller Kopp (6-7 senior forward), Parker Stewart (6-5 senior guard) and Xavier Johnson (6-3 senior guard).

Nuggets to know