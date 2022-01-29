Surprise, Surprise: Indiana Opens as Slight Road Favorite at Maryland

Indiana has struggled to win road game in the past several years, and finally ended an eight-game losing streak two weeks ago. That's why it's a bit surprising that the Hoosiers are a slight favorite at Maryland on Saturday, especially since the Terrapins have been playing well of late. Here's the latest on the point spread, and a full season history for both teams against the number.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Indiana was winless on the road for nearly a full calendar year until finally winning at Nebraska on Jan. 17. After a successful homestand, the Hoosiers are back on the road on Saturday, taking on a suddenly hot Maryland team.

Despite the Hoosiers' struggles away from home, the oddsmakers think they will do well against Maryland. The Hoosiers are a slight favorite according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. Indiana is a 1.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 133.5.

The game starts at 2:30 p.m. ET. Here are all the details on how to watch the game, with lineups, bios and newsy nuggets. CLICK HERE

The Hoosiers have an 15-5 overall record on the season and are 6-4 in the Big Ten. They are 12-8 against the point spread. The Hoosiers are 13-1 at home and 11-3 vs. the spread as Assembly Hall.

But on the road, they are 1-4 straight up and 0-5 against the spread.

Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost) Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost) Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 23 — Beat Jackson State 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 70-35 as a 22.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 27 — Beat Marshall 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 90-79 as a 10.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Lost at Syracuse 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 112-110 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 4 — Beat Nebraska 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won)

— Beat 68-55 as an 11-point favorite (won) Dec. 8 — Lost at No. 22 Wisconsin 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at No. 22 64-59 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 12 — Beat Merrimack 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won)

— Beat 81-49 as a 20-point favorite (won) Dec. 18 — Beat Notre Dame 64-56 in Indianapolis as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 64-56 in Indianapolis as a 4.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 22 — Beat Northern Kentucky 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won)

— Beat 79-61 as a 17-point favorite (won) Jan. 2 — Lost at Penn State 61-58 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 6 — Beat No. 13 Ohio State 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won)

— Beat No. 13 67-51 as a 2-point favorite (won) Jan. 9 — Beat Minnesota 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won)

— Beat 73-60 as an 11-point favorite (won) Jan. 13 — Lost at Iowa 83-74 as a 4.5 -point underdog (lost)

— Lost at 83-74 as a 4.5 -point underdog (lost) Jan. 17 — Won at Nebraska 78-71 as a 9-point favorite (lost)

— Won at 78-71 as a 9-point favorite (lost) Jan. 20 — Beat Purdue 68-65 as a 4-point underdog (won)

— Beat 68-65 as a 4-point underdog (won) Jan. 23 — Lost to Michigan 80-62 as a 4-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to 80-62 as a 4-point favorite (lost) Jan. 26 — Beat Penn State 74-57 as an 8.5-point favorite (won)

Maryland is 11-9 overall and 3-6, and are on their second coach of the season after parting with Mark Turgeon in December. Danny Manning, the former Kansas star, is the interim coach.

The Terrapins are 10-10 against the spread all season, but are 8-4 under interim coach Danny Manning, and have won the last two versus the number and four of the past five. In Big Ten home games, they are 2-2 straight up and against the spread.

Here's what Maryland has done so far this season: