Indiana, Kansas to Begin Home-And-Home Series in December 2022

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ask and you shall receive.

Looking forward to boosting the profile of its nonconference basketball schedule, Indiana announced on Tuesday that they have scheduled a home-and-home series with Kansas that will start in December of 2022.

Indiana and Kansas are two of the most historically significant programs in college basketball history. The series will begin on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.

The Jayhawks will visit Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 in the return matchup in Bloomington.

The two teams have combined to win eight NCAA Tournament national championships, with Indiana winning five and Kansas three. (Kansas also claims national titles in 1922 and 1923 before the tournament began.)

This will be the third time that the two teams have scheduled a home-and-home series.

Both games will take place after finals week at Indiana, and replaces the Crossroads Classic games on the schedule. That 10-year series based in Indianapolis ends next Saturday when Indiana plays Notre Dame.

“I’m extremely excited for our program to have the opportunity to play a home-and-home series against a team that is rich in tradition like the University of Kansas,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson. “I think it’s wonderful for the players and coaches in both programs to play these games in such iconic buildings like Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Allen Fieldhouse.”

Indiana holds an 8-6 lead in the series, which began with the Hoosiers defeating the Jayhawks in the 1940 and 1953 NCAA championship games. IU also won the next four games as each team visited the other’s campus from 1971-74.

The Jayhawks won the next five meetings beginning with the ECAC Holiday Festival in New York in 1981, the NCAA Regional Semifinals in Charlotte in 1991, at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis in 1992 and in the NCAA Regional Finals in St. Louis in 1993. The Hoosiers lost in overtime in at Kansas in December 1993, but won the return game in Bloomington in December, 1994.

Kansas won the next meeting in 1995 in Kansas City and IU won the last meeting in overtime in 2016 in the Armed Forces Classic in Honolulu.

IU will make its fourth appearance in Lawrence and KU will visit Bloomington for the fourth time as well.

“We haven’t played Indiana in Lawrence since the mid-1990s,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “To be at Kansas and have Indiana on the schedule, two bluebloods going after it, will certainly be a game that has national interest.”

Kansas has amassed 2,331 all-time victories, which ranks second among NCAA Division I schools. Indiana ranks 10th with 1,877 all-time wins.

Series History (IU Leads 8-6)