Indiana Basketball Players, Coaches Let Voices Be Heard

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Joey Brunk is a 6-foot-11 white man who plays basketball for Indiana University. So, yes, he stands tall.

And he stood even taller on Tuesday, when he stood alongside teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis during a peaceful protest in Indianapolis. 

"Grateful to have this platform and the ability to speak my heart. I choose to march with my brothers and sisters in the pursuit of equality,'' Brunk said in a tweet. 

“The purpose of life is to contribute in some way to making things better.” -Robert F. Kennedy #blm

Several Indiana players and coaches shared their thoughts collectively in a tweet released on the school's basketball account earlier in the day, but others have addressed issues individually as well after the death of George Floyd on May 25 at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, who has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The Floyd murder and subsequent protests that have followed, starting in Minneapolis and now exploding across the country, really hit home for Indiana forward Race Thompson because Minneapolis is his hometown. At the start of the 1 minute, 35 video posted to the Indiana Basketball account, Thompson speaks first.

"I was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and this is my home. And my home is in mourning over the death of George Floyd. I felt compelled to participate in two powerful peaceful and inspiring marches, the second ended in near tragedy when a semi-truck came barreling down the highway at all of us.

"My feelings about this are hard to explain right now. I am both saddened and inspired, and I am ready for change.''

Seventeen other voices followed, players, coaches and staffers alike, some black, some white. It ended with Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller.

"Racism is one of the great barriers in our society. It in no way, shape or form can be tolerated. Let's do our part for equality, in collaboration immediately.''

Trayce Jackson-Davis retweeted Brunk's post, with the comment about his teammate: "Don't you see the resemblance.... That's my Brother.''

 He also tweeted about the importance of making change together, that "It's not blacks vs. whites, it's everyone against racism'' and that "hatred stirs up conflict, but love covers all wrongs.''

Race Thompson took part in two peaceful protests in Minneapolis, including one where several Minnesota-area athletes participated in a downtown march that included several thousand people before it was over. NBA player Royce White organized it and said, "We have successfully proven that we can protest in peace, despite all the stories they've shown on the news.''

  • SPEAKING OUT: Indiana athletic director Fred Glass announced that meetings will be set up to listen to athletes, coaches and staff about racial issues. CLICK HERE
  • FALL SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED: Indiana's plan to return students to campus in the fall semester also includes sending them home for good after Thanksgiving break, and not returning until early February. CLICK HERE
Chris Beaty's Final Moments: 'He Died Trying To Help Others'

Chris Beaty was Brandon Mosley's best friend, and Mosley got guidance from him when he needed to find the answers to how Beaty was killed late Saturday night in downtown Indianapolis.

Tom Brew

Indiana OL Dylan Powell Granted 6th Year of Eligibility from NCAA

Dylan Powell, a graduate transfer from Stanford who signed with Indiana in January, has been granted a sixth-year of eligibility by the NCAA, and will now have two years to play for the Hoosiers.

Tom Brew

Indiana AD Fred Glass: 'We stand ready to help our students express their voice'

Indiana athletic director Fred Glass announced Monday that his department will begin hosting meetings for players, coaches and staff to discuss the current racial issues ripping apart the country.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana Guard Simon Stepaniak Signs Rookie Deal with Packers

Former Indiana guard Simon Stepaniak, a sixth-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in late April, has signed his contract with the NFL team, the team announced Monday.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana Football Player Chris Beaty Killed in Downtown Indianapolis Violence

Chris Beaty played football at Indiana from 2000 to 2004 and has been a beloved member of the Indianapolis community for years. He died of multiple gunshot wounds this weekend in downtown Indy.

Tom Brew

Baseball Shutdown Raises Concerns For Former Hoosier Craig Dedelow

Craig Dedelow was a baseball star at Indiana from 2014-17 and he's been moving up nicely in the Chicago White Sox organization, but the pandemic has put this season — and the pace of his professional future — in doubt.

Tom Brew

by

Brett Ballantini

Football Notebook: Voices in the Room, Doing Homework on Indiana, and More

In our weekly installment of the "Football Friday'' notebook, Indiana wide receivers coach Grant Heard shares news that might surprise you and new tight end Khameron Taylor talks about doing his homework on Indiana.

Tom Brew

Journey Home to Bloomington Hasn't Been Easy For Kevin Wright

Kevin Wright is part of football royalty in Indiana, but because of the pandemic, finally coming back home hasn't been easy this spring.

Tom Brew

Indiana Releases School Schedule, Has Students Off Campus from Nov. 20 to Feb. 8

The 2020-21 school year at Indiana is going to start with students on campus, but they will be gone starting around Thanksgiving for nearly 80 days.

Tom Brew

Northwestern Finally Makes it Official, Announces Peyton Ramsey's Transfer

Former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey announced in March that he was transferring Northwestern for his grad transfer season, and the school has now made it official.

Tom Brew