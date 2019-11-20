Gameday Preview: Princeton (0-3) vs. Indiana (4-0)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is looking to start 5-0 for the first time in six years Wednesday night when it takes on Princeton at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers are 4-0 and have a margin of victory of 29.5 points so far against Western Illinois, Portland State, North Alabama and Troy, all teams that are ranked low in the kenpom.com national rankings. None of the four teams are ranked higher than No. 271 out of 353 teams.

Princeton, which hasn't played Indiana in 23 years, is ranked considerably higher, but still just No. 218 as of Wednesday morning. The Tigers have lost to Duquense (91), San Francisco (105) and Lafayette (221) so far. Indiana's toughest test in November comes against Louisiana Tech (90) on Monday.

Here are the particulars on Wednesday night's game:

Who: Princeton Tigers (0-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (4-0)

Princeton Tigers (0-3) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) When : 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 20

: 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 20 Where: Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. Line: Indiana is an 18.5-point favorite, according to goldsheet.com

Indiana is an 18.5-point favorite, according to goldsheet.com Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana 34, Princeton 218 (out of 353 teams)

Indiana 34, Princeton 218 (out of 353 teams) TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Brandon Gaudin, Shon Morris

Brandon Gaudin, Shon Morris Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Indiana Radio Network Announcers: Don Fischer, Eric Suhr, Joe Smith

What to know about the Princeton Tigers

Princeton has struggled out of the gate, which is a bit of a surprise for a team expected to finish in the top half of the Ivy League. The biggest surprise was the home loss to Lafayette last Wednesday, losing by 13 points despite being favored in the game.

The Tigers are getting production from only three guys on the offensive end, and that's been a problem. Center Richmond Aririguzoh (17.3), guard Jaelin Llewelyn (17.3) and forward Drew Friberg (13.7) have been playing well, but no one else on the Princeton roster is averaging more than 4.3 points per game.

Head coach Mitch Henderson, who's in his ninth season at Princeton, was actually a player the last time Indiana and Princeton met back in November of 1996 as part of the Preseason NIT Tournament. Indiana won that day, but the series is tied 2-2 overall. Henderson is 148-91 in his career at Princeton, and took the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in 2017 after winning the Ivy League.

What to know about the Indiana Hoosiers