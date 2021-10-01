Indiana Basketball Schedule Posters Available at Hoosier Hysteria

The popular floating heads Indiana basketball schedule poster will be available for sale on Saturday at Hoosier Hysteria and fans around the country can order it online later the month, the school announced on Friday.

For 40 years now, Indiana fans have gobbled up the 18x24 posters. They will be for sale at the Varsity Shop at the west entrance of Assembly Hall on Saturday. The posted are for sale for $2.98 — a rare bargain — and will be available online for purchase at a later date. The school said online orders will be taken later this month and will be shipping by Nov. 1.

Indiana's basketball season starts on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with a home game against Eastern Michigan.

Hoosier Hysteria, the event that's become the unofficial start to the basketball season for Indiana's men's and women's teams, starts at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, with gates opening at 2:30 p.m.

For the first time ever, players will be compensated for their image on the posters thanks to the new Name, Image and Likeness legislation approved by the NCAA in July. All players, represented by BrandR group for this deal, will benefit from poster sales.

Here's the news release from the school:

October 1, 2021

Bloomington, Indiana – The 2021-22 season marks the 40th anniversary of one of Indiana Basketball’s great traditions.

It was 40 years ago that the iconic IU Men’s Basketball floating head schedule poster made its debut, printed in advance of the 1981-82 season. New versions of the poster have been printed in every season since, creating an IU Basketball tradition that has doubled as both a great resource and collector’s piece for Hoosier basketball fans.

Hoosier fans will have their first opportunity to get the 2021-22 version Saturday. The Varsity Shop, located just inside the west doors of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, will have this year’s poster available for purchase for $2.98 apiece in conjunction with Hoosier Hysteria Presented by Smithville beginning at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

For those who won’t be in attendance at the basketball season’s tip-off event, the poster will be available for purchase on-line beginning in early-to-mid October, with on-line orders ready to ship Nov. 1.

In addition to the poster’s connection to IU Basketball’s past, this year’s poster now offers Hoosier fans the opportunity to be a part of something new — the new landscape of intercollegiate athletics.

This year’s 18” x 24” schedule poster has evolved into a Name, Image and Likeness opportunity for members of the Hoosier men’s basketball team. The poster’s printing and distributing company, HardingPoorman, has partnered with the BrandR Group, which is representing all members of this year’s men’s basketball team. In doing so, the two sides have created an affordable pricing model that will permit each member of this year’s men’s basketball team to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness on the poster through the sales of the poster.

More details will be forthcoming on-line orders. Once HardingPoorman begins accepting on-line orders, please allow two weeks for delivery. Subsequent questions regarding online orders can be sent directly to HardingPoorman at storefronts@hardingpoorman.com.