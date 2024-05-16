Indiana To Compete in 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana will be competing in the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament during the nonconference portion of its 2024-25 season.
This is annually one of the most high-profile college basketball tournaments, and it will feature an eight-team field of Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma, Providence and West Virginia. Creighton was originally supposed to compete, but it backed out and has been replaced by Providence.
The event will take place from Nov. 27-29, 2024 at the Imperial Arena on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Each team will play three games, though matchups and game times have not been set. All games will be broadcast on ESPN networks.
Per an IU release, tickets, room reservations, and further information about the Battle 4 Atlantis can be found here.