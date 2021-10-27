Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Unanimous Preseason All-Big Ten Selection

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was a unanimous selection to the preseason All-Big Ten team that was announced on Wednesday.

Jackson-Davis, the top returning scorer in the Big Ten, was one of five unanimous choices to the 11-man team. Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, the league's preseason Player of the Year, was an all media ballots, along with Michigan sophomore center Hunter Dickinson, Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell and Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey.

Eight different schools are represented on the team. Illinois, Michigan and Purdue all had two players named to the team.

Also selected to the team were Illinois sophomore guard Andre Curbelo, Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray, Maryland senior guard Eric Ayala, Michigan freshman guard/forward Caleb Houstan, Purdue senior forward Trevion Williams and Rutgers senior guard/forward Ron Harper Jr.

Cockburn, Jackson-Davis, Dickinson, Liddell and Williams earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020-21, while Harper Jr. was a third-team selection and Ayala was named honorable mention.

Jackson-Davis and Cockburn were both named Associated Press preseason First-Team All-Americans on Monday. Jackson-Davis averaged 19.1 points and 9.0 rebounds as a sophomore and 13.5 points and 8.6 rebounds as a freshman.

He has scored 949 points so far during his Indiana career and will be the 54th Hoosiers all-time to score 1,000 points at some point in November. Indiana opens its regular season on Nov. 9 against Eastern Michigan.

Curbelo was tabbed the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year in 2020-21 and Dickinson claimed Freshman of the Year honors. Curbelo and Dickinson were joined on last year’s Big Ten All-Freshman Team by Murray and Ivey.

The 2021-22 Preseason All-Big Ten Team is as follows:

2021-22 Preseason All-Big Ten Team



Kofi Cockburn, Illinois junior center *

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana junior forward *

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan, sophomore center *

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State junior forward *

Jaden Ivey, Purdue sophomore guard *

Andre Curbelo, Illinois sophomore guard

Keegan Murray, Iowa sophomore forward

Eric Ayala, Maryland senior guard

Caleb Houstan, Michigan freshman guard/forward

Trevion Williams, Purdue senior forward

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers senior guard/forward

* — denotes unanimous selection