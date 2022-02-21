Trey Galloway Joins Rob Phinisee, Khristian Lander on Indiana's Injured List

Indiana's injury-ravaged roster took another big hit on Monday night when it was announced that sophomore guard Trey Galloway (lower body injury) will not play against Ohio State. He joins Rob Phinisee (foot) and Khristian Lander (knee) on the injured list.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Indiana sophomore guard Trey Galloway will not play on Monday night against Ohio State. The school announced about an hour before gametime they he is out with a lower body injury.

He was added to the crowded list of guards on Indiana's injured list. Senior Rob Phinisee has missed three weeks of games with a plantar fasciitis injury in his right foot and sophomore guard Khristian Lander, who has been dealing with tendinitis in his knee, can't go on Monday night, either.

Galloway's injury is bad news for Indiana, because the Hoosiers are trying to break a four-game losing streak. They are 16-9 overall right now, and 7-8 in the Big Ten. With five games remaining, they need some wins to secure an NCAA Tournament berth in Mike Woodson's first year.

Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

Woodson was asked about Phinisee's availability on Saturday. "He will not be back anytime soon,'' Woodson said. "We did not have Khristian Lander (Saturday) and there is a chance he might not play. We are shorthanded, but there are plenty of other guys that are wearing a uniform that have to step up until those guys get back.''

Starting point guard Xavier Johnson will have to carry a heavy load for the Hoosiers on Monday night. He's been mostly good during the Big Ten season, but he was suspended for the Northwestern game along with four others for violating curfew, and then he was just 3-for-16 shooting in Tuesday night's 74-69. loss to Wisconsin.