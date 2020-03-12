HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Rapid Reaction: Indiana Gives Fans One Last Smile

Tom Brew

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For many Indiana fans, Wednesday night's first-round Big Ten tournament game against Nebraska was their last chance to see the Hoosiers in person.

The Hoosiers made it worth their while, going on a wild run just before halftime and routing the struggling Cornhuskers 89-64 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indiana (20-12) will now play No. 6 seed Penn State on Thursday night — and it will do it in an empty building after the Big Ten announced fans would no longer be allowed in the building because of the coronavirus scare.

Nebraska (7-25) lost for the 17th straight time The Cornhuskers, who lost to Indiana twice during the regular season, haven't  won a game in 64 days, last smiling on Jan. 7 when they beat Iowa in Lincoln. 

In the early going, Indiana had its way inside against Nebraska's four-guard lineup, as its five big men — Trayce Jackson-Davis, Joey Brunk, Justin Smith, Race Thompson and De'Ron Davis — were a combined 10-for-15 (66.7 percent) from the field in the first half. The Hoosiers were also 4-for-10 from three-point range

Nebraska hung around for the longest time and even grabbed a six-point lead late in the half at 33-27 with 4:05 left. But then the Hoosiers really got hot, going on  16-1 run to end the half, making 6-of-7 shots to start to pull away. 

Nebraska went cold at the same time. After opening the game by making 4-of-6 three pointers in the first seven minutes, the Cornhuskers went 0-for-9 from deep the rest of the way.

All 10 Hoosiers who played in the first half scored. Senior guard Devonte Green, who was questionable with an ankle injury sustained in last Sunday's loss against Wisconsin, led the way with seven points.

Indiana's hot streak continued in the second half as well, as it ripped off a 15-4 run to get up by 20. Nebraska didn't want to go away though, and scrapped its way back into the game little by little, going on an 11-0 run to cut the lead to 68-58 with 8 minutes to go.

Indiana had five players in double figures on the night, with Armaan Franklin leading he way with 13 points. Smith and Green had 12 each and Durham and Jackson-Davis had 11. 

In the first game of the night, Minnesota beat Northwestern, 74-57.  The Gophers were led by Daniel Oturu, who had 24 points and 8 rebounds. Jackson-Davis also had a season-high 17 rebounds.

There was a nice moment of levity in the game when the ball got stuck between the backboard and the shot clock and Indiana's Race Thompson had a hard time getting it down.

On Thursday, Michigan and Rutgers will play the first game at Noon ET, followed by Minnesota and Iowa. In the evening session, No. 10 seed Purdue will take on Ohio State and Indiana will play the final game against Penn State. 

The Hoosiers split the season series with Penn State, losing 64-49 at State College on Jan. 29, and beating them 68-60 in Bloomington on Feb. 23 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Changes Course, Will Ban Fans for Rest of Tournament

The final four days of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis will be played in a nearly empty Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball plays a second straight midweek game against Cincinnati

The Hoosiers look to end their three-game skid as they return home.

Caleb Coffman

GameDay Preview: 3 Things I Want to See From Indiana Against Nebraska

Indiana enters the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis as the No. 11 seed, and gets No. 14 seed Nebraska in the first round on Wednesday night.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Evansville

The Hoosiers have dropped their last three games after falling to in-state foe Evansville Tuesday night.

Caleb Coffman

Meet the Opponent: The Struggling Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska has lost 16 games in a row heading into a first-round showdown with Indiana on Wednesday night.

Tom Brew

Indiana Reacts to Coronavirus Scare By Having Classes Taught Remotely For 2 Weeks

Following next week's scheduled spring break, classes at Indiana will be taught remotely for two weeks to limit contact with students because of the coronavirus scare.

Tom Brew

GameDay Preview: Indiana Baseball Hopes to Bounce Back After Disappointing Weekend

The Hoosiers needs to get back to what worked early in the season to get out of their recent lull

Caleb Coffman

by

Teejay88

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Gets Multiple Big Ten Honors

Trayce Jackson-Davis is selected to the third team on the coaches' All-Big Ten team on Monday, and he was on the All-Freshman team as well.

Tom Brew

by

Grib52

Indiana Legend Kent Benson Doing Well After Major Heart Surgery

Indiana hero Kent Benson, the starting center on college basketball's last undefeated team in 1976, is doing well after major heart surgery on Monday.

Tom Brew

Breaking: Former Indiana QB Peyton Ramsey Picks Northwestern

Stuck behind Michael Penix Jr., on the depth chart, former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey will play at Northwestern this fall as a graduate transfer.

Tom Brew