Rapid Reaction: Indiana Gives Fans One Last Smile

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For many Indiana fans, Wednesday night's first-round Big Ten tournament game against Nebraska was their last chance to see the Hoosiers in person.

The Hoosiers made it worth their while, going on a wild run just before halftime and routing the struggling Cornhuskers 89-64 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indiana (20-12) will now play No. 6 seed Penn State on Thursday night — and it will do it in an empty building after the Big Ten announced fans would no longer be allowed in the building because of the coronavirus scare.

Nebraska (7-25) lost for the 17th straight time The Cornhuskers, who lost to Indiana twice during the regular season, haven't won a game in 64 days, last smiling on Jan. 7 when they beat Iowa in Lincoln.

In the early going, Indiana had its way inside against Nebraska's four-guard lineup, as its five big men — Trayce Jackson-Davis, Joey Brunk, Justin Smith, Race Thompson and De'Ron Davis — were a combined 10-for-15 (66.7 percent) from the field in the first half. The Hoosiers were also 4-for-10 from three-point range

Nebraska hung around for the longest time and even grabbed a six-point lead late in the half at 33-27 with 4:05 left. But then the Hoosiers really got hot, going on 16-1 run to end the half, making 6-of-7 shots to start to pull away.

Nebraska went cold at the same time. After opening the game by making 4-of-6 three pointers in the first seven minutes, the Cornhuskers went 0-for-9 from deep the rest of the way.

All 10 Hoosiers who played in the first half scored. Senior guard Devonte Green, who was questionable with an ankle injury sustained in last Sunday's loss against Wisconsin, led the way with seven points.

Indiana's hot streak continued in the second half as well, as it ripped off a 15-4 run to get up by 20. Nebraska didn't want to go away though, and scrapped its way back into the game little by little, going on an 11-0 run to cut the lead to 68-58 with 8 minutes to go.

Indiana had five players in double figures on the night, with Armaan Franklin leading he way with 13 points. Smith and Green had 12 each and Durham and Jackson-Davis had 11.

In the first game of the night, Minnesota beat Northwestern, 74-57. The Gophers were led by Daniel Oturu, who had 24 points and 8 rebounds. Jackson-Davis also had a season-high 17 rebounds.

There was a nice moment of levity in the game when the ball got stuck between the backboard and the shot clock and Indiana's Race Thompson had a hard time getting it down.

On Thursday, Michigan and Rutgers will play the first game at Noon ET, followed by Minnesota and Iowa. In the evening session, No. 10 seed Purdue will take on Ohio State and Indiana will play the final game against Penn State.

The Hoosiers split the season series with Penn State, losing 64-49 at State College on Jan. 29, and beating them 68-60 in Bloomington on Feb. 23