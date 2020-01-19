Hoosiers Finally Get Elusive Road Win

LINCOLN, Neb. — Indiana finally got a win on the road in the Big Ten, but they had to hang on for dear life to get it.

The Hoosiers let most of a 19-point lead slip away in the second half, but wound up holding off Nebraska 82-74 Saturday night at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

With the win, the Hoosiers moved to 4-3 in the league, and 14-4 overall. That league mark is good for a tie for fourth place. The 14-4 mark is the best in the league, tied with Michigan State and Maryland.

Indiana was led by its frontcourt, with freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis scoring 18 points, Joey Brunk scoring 16 and Justin Smith adding 15. They shot a combined 20-for-27 from the field, good for 74.1 percent.

Indiana fell behind early, trailing 28-20 midway through the first half. But the Hoosiers went on a 24-9 late in the period to build a four-point to build a seven-point lead. The Hoosiers led 46-41 at the half.

They came out firing in the second half and built the lead to 19 in the first five minutes. Jackson-Davis, Brunk and Smith scored 13 of the 16 points in a 16-2 run to start the half.

Indiana went cold for a while, something of a second-half tradition with this team this season, and Nebraska got the lead to within six points. Indiana was just 1-for-10 shooting in a five-minute stretch

The Hoosiers shot 50.8 percent for the game, and made eight 3-pointers after going just 2-for-19 in a loss to Rutgers on Wednesday.

NEXT UP: Indiana hosts Michigan State on Thursday at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall.