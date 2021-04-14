Big Ten: Here's a Look at the NCAA Basketball Transfer Portal

As the NCAA transfer portal continues to expand, here's a look at the inside the Big Ten Conference ahead of the 2021-22 college basketball season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After the firing of Archie Miller at Indiana, seven Hoosiers have joined a record number of athletes inside the transfer portal. The most recent roster casualty came when redshirt senior center Joey Brunk said he would not return to the program for the 2021-22 season.

New Indiana coach Mike Woodson will head into next season without guards Al Durham and Armaan Franklin, who contributed heavily to the team's backcourt, but he managed to retain other key players. Namely, coveted freshman Khristian Lander will return to the program after appearing in 26 games for the Hoosiers off the bench.

Indiana also will have forwards Race Thompson and Jordan Geronimo to compliment Trayce Jackson-Davis in the front court. Thompson led the Hoosiers with 28 steals last season and was second on the team with 167 total rebounds. Geronimo played in 21 games as a freshman.

UT-Martin transfer guard Parker Stewart announced he would also come back to the Hoosiers.

Here's a look across the Big Ten Conference noting who might find themselves with a new program next season.

Big Ten players who entered the transfer portal

Illinois

Adam Miller, Guard — Uncommitted

Indiana

Al Durham, Guard — Transferred to Providence

Armaan Franklin, Guard — Transferred to Virginia

Race Thompson, Forward — Returning to Indiana

Jordan Geronimo, Forward— Returning to Indiana

Khristian Lander, Guard — Returning to Indiana

Parker Stewart, Guard — Returning to Indiana

Joey Brunk, Center — Uncommitted

Iowa

Jack Nunge, Forward — Transferred to Xavier

Austin Ash, Guard — Uncommitted

Michael Baer, Forward — Uncommitted

Maryland

Aquan Smart, Guard — Uncommitted

Chol Marial, Center — Uncommitted

Connor Odom, Guard — Uncommitted

Darryl Morsell, Guard — Uncommitted

Michigan State

Jack Hoiberg, Guard — Transferred to UT-Arlington

Rocket Watts, Guard — Uncommitted

Minnesota

David Mutaf, Guard — Signed to play professionally in Spain

Gabe Kalscheur, Guard — Transferred to Iowa State

Liam Robbins, Center — Transferred to Vanderbilt

Jamaal Mashburn Jr., Guard — Uncommitted

Jarvis Omersa, Forward — Uncommitted

Marcus Carr, Guard — Uncommitted

Martice Mitchell, Forward — Uncommitted

Sam Freeman, Center — Uncommitted

Tre Williams, Guard — Uncommitted

Nebraska

Yvan Ouedraogo, Forward — Transferred to Grand Canyon

Akrol Arop, Forward — Uncommitted

Brett Porter, Forward — Uncommitted

Elijah Wood, Guard — Uncommitted

Teddy Allen, Guard — Uncommitted

Northwestern

Anthony Gaines, Guard — Uncommitted

Miller Kopp, Forward: Uncommitted

Ohio State

Musa Jallow, Guard — Uncommitted

Penn State

Jamari Wheeler, Guard — Transferred to Ohio State

Myreon Jones, Guard — Transferred to Florida

Patrick Kelly, Forward — Transferred to Fordham

Trent Buttrick, Forward — Transferred to UMass

Izaiah Brockington, Guard — Returning to Penn State

John Harrar, Forward — Uncommitted

Seth Lundy, Forward: Uncommitted

Purdue

Aaron Wheeler, Forward — Transferred to St. John's

Emmanuel Dowuona, Center — Uncommitted

Rutgers

Myles Johnson, Center — Transferred to UCLA

Mamadou Doucoure, Forward — Transferred to LaSalle

Daniel Lobach, Forward — Uncommitted

Jacob Young, Guard: Uncommitted

Montez Mathis, Guar — Uncommitted

Wisconsin

Trevor Anderson, Guard — Transferred to Valparaiso

Walt McGrory, Guard — Transferred to South Dakota

Joe Hedstrom, Center — Uncommitted

Nate Reuvers, Forward — Uncommitted

Transfer portal commits to Big Ten programs

Illinois

Omar Payne, Forward — Transferred from Florida

Indiana

Xavier Johnson, Guard — Transferred from Pittsburgh

Maryland

Fatts Russell, Guard — Transferred from Rhode Island

Qudus Wahab, Forward — Transferred from Georgetown

Minnesota

E.J. Stephens, Guard — Transferred from Lafayette

Jamison Battle, Forward — Transferred from George Washington

Luke Loewe, Guard — Transferred from Williams &Mary

Sean Sutherlin, Guard — Transferred from New Hampshire

Northwestern

Elyjah Williams, Forward — Transferred from Farleigh Dickinson

Ohio State

Jamari Wheeler, Guard — Transferred from Penn State

