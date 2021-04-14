Big Ten: Here's a Look at the NCAA Basketball Transfer Portal

HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Big Ten Daily: Comings & Goings From the Transfer Portal Around the League

As the NCAA transfer portal continues to expand, here's a look at the inside the Big Ten Conference ahead of the 2021-22 college basketball season.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After the firing of Archie Miller at Indiana, seven Hoosiers have joined a record number of athletes inside the transfer portal. The most recent roster casualty came when redshirt senior center Joey Brunk said he would not return to the program for the 2021-22 season. 

New Indiana coach Mike Woodson will head into next season without guards Al Durham and Armaan Franklin, who contributed heavily to the team's backcourt, but he managed to retain other key players. Namely, coveted freshman Khristian Lander will return to the program after appearing in 26 games for the Hoosiers off the bench. 

Indiana also will have forwards Race Thompson and Jordan Geronimo to compliment Trayce Jackson-Davis in the front court. Thompson led the Hoosiers with 28 steals last season and was second on the team with 167 total rebounds. Geronimo played in 21 games as a freshman. 

UT-Martin transfer guard Parker Stewart announced he would also come back to the Hoosiers. 

Here's a look across the Big Ten Conference noting who might find themselves with a new program next season.

Big Ten players who entered the transfer portal

Illinois

  • Adam Miller, Guard — Uncommitted

Indiana

  • Al Durham, Guard — Transferred to Providence
  • Armaan Franklin, Guard — Transferred to Virginia
  • Race Thompson, Forward — Returning to Indiana
  • Jordan Geronimo, Forward— Returning to Indiana
  • Khristian Lander, Guard — Returning to Indiana
  • Parker Stewart, Guard — Returning to Indiana
  • Joey Brunk, Center — Uncommitted

Iowa

  • Jack Nunge, Forward — Transferred to Xavier
  • Austin Ash, Guard — Uncommitted
  • Michael Baer, Forward — Uncommitted

Maryland

  • Aquan Smart, Guard — Uncommitted
  • Chol Marial, Center — Uncommitted
  • Connor Odom, Guard — Uncommitted
  • Darryl Morsell, Guard — Uncommitted

Michigan State

  • Jack Hoiberg, Guard — Transferred to UT-Arlington
  • Rocket Watts, Guard — Uncommitted

Minnesota

  • David Mutaf, Guard — Signed to play professionally in Spain
  • Gabe Kalscheur, Guard — Transferred to Iowa State
  • Liam Robbins, Center — Transferred to Vanderbilt
  • Jamaal Mashburn Jr., Guard — Uncommitted
  • Jarvis Omersa, Forward — Uncommitted
  • Marcus Carr, Guard — Uncommitted
  • Martice Mitchell, Forward — Uncommitted
  • Sam Freeman, Center — Uncommitted
  • Tre Williams, Guard — Uncommitted

Nebraska

  • Yvan Ouedraogo, Forward — Transferred to Grand Canyon
  • Akrol Arop, Forward — Uncommitted
  • Brett Porter, Forward — Uncommitted
  • Elijah Wood, Guard — Uncommitted
  • Teddy Allen, Guard — Uncommitted

Northwestern

  • Anthony Gaines, Guard — Uncommitted
  • Miller Kopp, Forward: Uncommitted

Ohio State

  • Musa Jallow, Guard — Uncommitted

Penn State

  • Jamari Wheeler, Guard — Transferred to Ohio State
  • Myreon Jones, Guard — Transferred to Florida
  • Patrick Kelly, Forward — Transferred to Fordham
  • Trent Buttrick, Forward — Transferred to UMass
  • Izaiah Brockington, Guard — Returning to Penn State
  • John Harrar, Forward — Uncommitted
  • Seth Lundy, Forward: Uncommitted

Purdue

  • Aaron Wheeler, Forward — Transferred to St. John's
  • Emmanuel Dowuona, Center — Uncommitted

Rutgers

  • Myles Johnson, Center — Transferred to UCLA
  • Mamadou Doucoure, Forward — Transferred to LaSalle
  • Daniel Lobach, Forward — Uncommitted
  • Jacob Young, Guard: Uncommitted
  • Montez Mathis, Guar — Uncommitted

Wisconsin

  • Trevor Anderson, Guard — Transferred to Valparaiso
  • Walt McGrory, Guard — Transferred to South Dakota
  • Joe Hedstrom, Center — Uncommitted
  • Nate Reuvers, Forward — Uncommitted

Transfer portal commits to Big Ten programs

Illinois

  • Omar Payne, Forward — Transferred from Florida

Indiana

  • Xavier Johnson, Guard — Transferred from Pittsburgh

Maryland

  • Fatts Russell, Guard — Transferred from Rhode Island
  • Qudus Wahab, Forward — Transferred from Georgetown

Minnesota

  • E.J. Stephens, Guard — Transferred from Lafayette
  • Jamison Battle, Forward — Transferred from George Washington
  • Luke Loewe, Guard — Transferred from Williams &Mary
  • Sean Sutherlin, Guard — Transferred from New Hampshire

Northwestern

  • Elyjah Williams, Forward — Transferred from Farleigh Dickinson

Ohio State

  • Jamari Wheeler, Guard — Transferred from Penn State

