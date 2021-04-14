Big Ten: Here's a Look at the NCAA Basketball Transfer Portal

Big Ten Daily: Comings & Goings From the Transfer Portal Around the League
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After the firing of Archie Miller at Indiana, seven Hoosiers have joined a record number of athletes inside the transfer portal. The most recent roster casualty came when redshirt senior center Joey Brunk said he would not return to the program for the 2021-22 season.
New Indiana coach Mike Woodson will head into next season without guards Al Durham and Armaan Franklin, who contributed heavily to the team's backcourt, but he managed to retain other key players. Namely, coveted freshman Khristian Lander will return to the program after appearing in 26 games for the Hoosiers off the bench.
Indiana also will have forwards Race Thompson and Jordan Geronimo to compliment Trayce Jackson-Davis in the front court. Thompson led the Hoosiers with 28 steals last season and was second on the team with 167 total rebounds. Geronimo played in 21 games as a freshman.
UT-Martin transfer guard Parker Stewart announced he would also come back to the Hoosiers.
Here's a look across the Big Ten Conference noting who might find themselves with a new program next season.
Big Ten players who entered the transfer portal
Illinois
- Adam Miller, Guard — Uncommitted
Indiana
- Al Durham, Guard — Transferred to Providence
- Armaan Franklin, Guard — Transferred to Virginia
- Race Thompson, Forward — Returning to Indiana
- Jordan Geronimo, Forward— Returning to Indiana
- Khristian Lander, Guard — Returning to Indiana
- Parker Stewart, Guard — Returning to Indiana
- Joey Brunk, Center — Uncommitted
Iowa
- Jack Nunge, Forward — Transferred to Xavier
- Austin Ash, Guard — Uncommitted
- Michael Baer, Forward — Uncommitted
Maryland
- Aquan Smart, Guard — Uncommitted
- Chol Marial, Center — Uncommitted
- Connor Odom, Guard — Uncommitted
- Darryl Morsell, Guard — Uncommitted
Michigan State
- Jack Hoiberg, Guard — Transferred to UT-Arlington
- Rocket Watts, Guard — Uncommitted
Minnesota
- David Mutaf, Guard — Signed to play professionally in Spain
- Gabe Kalscheur, Guard — Transferred to Iowa State
- Liam Robbins, Center — Transferred to Vanderbilt
- Jamaal Mashburn Jr., Guard — Uncommitted
- Jarvis Omersa, Forward — Uncommitted
- Marcus Carr, Guard — Uncommitted
- Martice Mitchell, Forward — Uncommitted
- Sam Freeman, Center — Uncommitted
- Tre Williams, Guard — Uncommitted
Nebraska
- Yvan Ouedraogo, Forward — Transferred to Grand Canyon
- Akrol Arop, Forward — Uncommitted
- Brett Porter, Forward — Uncommitted
- Elijah Wood, Guard — Uncommitted
- Teddy Allen, Guard — Uncommitted
Northwestern
- Anthony Gaines, Guard — Uncommitted
- Miller Kopp, Forward: Uncommitted
Ohio State
- Musa Jallow, Guard — Uncommitted
Penn State
- Jamari Wheeler, Guard — Transferred to Ohio State
- Myreon Jones, Guard — Transferred to Florida
- Patrick Kelly, Forward — Transferred to Fordham
- Trent Buttrick, Forward — Transferred to UMass
- Izaiah Brockington, Guard — Returning to Penn State
- John Harrar, Forward — Uncommitted
- Seth Lundy, Forward: Uncommitted
Purdue
- Aaron Wheeler, Forward — Transferred to St. John's
- Emmanuel Dowuona, Center — Uncommitted
Rutgers
- Myles Johnson, Center — Transferred to UCLA
- Mamadou Doucoure, Forward — Transferred to LaSalle
- Daniel Lobach, Forward — Uncommitted
- Jacob Young, Guard: Uncommitted
- Montez Mathis, Guar — Uncommitted
Wisconsin
- Trevor Anderson, Guard — Transferred to Valparaiso
- Walt McGrory, Guard — Transferred to South Dakota
- Joe Hedstrom, Center — Uncommitted
- Nate Reuvers, Forward — Uncommitted
Transfer portal commits to Big Ten programs
Illinois
- Omar Payne, Forward — Transferred from Florida
Indiana
- Xavier Johnson, Guard — Transferred from Pittsburgh
Maryland
- Fatts Russell, Guard — Transferred from Rhode Island
- Qudus Wahab, Forward — Transferred from Georgetown
Minnesota
- E.J. Stephens, Guard — Transferred from Lafayette
- Jamison Battle, Forward — Transferred from George Washington
- Luke Loewe, Guard — Transferred from Williams &Mary
- Sean Sutherlin, Guard — Transferred from New Hampshire
Northwestern
- Elyjah Williams, Forward — Transferred from Farleigh Dickinson
Ohio State
- Jamari Wheeler, Guard — Transferred from Penn State
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- JOEY BRUNK WILL NOT RETURN: After missing all of last season due to injury, redshirt senior Joey Brunk enters the transfer portal and will not play with the Hoosiers in 2021-22. CLICK HERE
- XAVIER JOHNSON OFFICIALLY A HOOSIER: Former Pittsburgh guard Xavier Johnson joins the Indiana basketball program after three seasons with the Panthers. CLICK HERE