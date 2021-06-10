Indiana Commit C.J. Gunn Struggles Vs. Seniors In All-Star Game

Indiana commit C.J. Gunn scored just six points on 2-of-13 shooting during the Junior-Senior All-Star game on Wednesday night at Brownsburg High School, and two of Purdue's stars led the senior team.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – C.J. Gunn, a junior at Lawrence North who is the lone commitment thus far to Indiana's 2022 recruiting class, struggled during Wednesday night's Junior-Senior Indiana All-Star game at Brownsburg High School.

Gunn, who led Lawrence North to the Class 4A title game this March, was just 2-for-13 shooting during the game, won by the Senior All-Stars 127-106, and missed all five three-point attempts. He played nearly 23 minutes and finished with six points.

The seniors were led by South Bend's Blake Wesley, who had 24 points and Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn, both Purdue commits, who had 22 points each. Jalen Blackmon (17) was the only other senior in double figures.

Box score from Junior-Senior All-Star game

North Central's Leland Walker led the juniors with 24 points and Carroll's Jalen Jackson had 20. Cathedral's Tayshawn Comer (16) and Homestead's Fletcher Loyer (15) also scored in double figures.

C.J. Gunn dunks during the Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star Game on Wednesday at Brownsburg High School. (Photos by Robert Scheer/USA TODAY Sports)

