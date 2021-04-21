Indiana Commit Tamar Bates Skyrockets Up ESPN Top-100 List

Tamar Bates was a hot commodity when he de-committed from Texas, and there was a good reason why according to the ESPN Top-100 rankings. He moved up 30 spots from No. 53 to No. 23 in their final rankings.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana commit Tamar Bates has made a massive jump in ESPN's recently updated Top 100 list, moving from No. 53 to No. 23.

The 6-foot-4 guard who played at IMG Academy in Florida last season committed to Mike Woodson and his staff on Monday. He had signed with Texas orginially but was released from his letter of intent after Shaka Smart left the Longhorns to take the job at Marquette.

Their loss was Indiana's gain. Bates, who played well down the stretch this season, is the highest ranked recruit Indiana has this year. He's joined in this 2021 recruiting class by Logan Duncomb, a 6-foot-9 forward from Cincinnati Moeller. Duncomb is ranked No. 87 on ESPN's new list.

Here's what ESPN had to say about Bates:

"Bates approaches the game with a businesslike mindset and plays with constant effort. His frame is long and lean, and he displays vertical ability with lateral foot speed and positional length.

"The Hoosiers commit is best at driving, finishing and defending. Throughout the course of his senior season, he has made noticeable growth with his outside shot. His overall evolution on both ends of the court is evident. Bates knows to slow down on offense and read the floor, as he will utilize a shot fake versus an out of control defender, but he continues to play fast and aggressive on defense.

"His assertive mindset on defense aids in swiping at the ball and getting deflections and steals as he can defend most on the perimeter. The left-handed Bates makes winning plays and competes with a team first attitude.''

Here are the Big Ten signees on the ESPN list include:

MICHIGAN: No. 6 Caleb Houston, No. 11 Moussa Diabate, No. 36 Frankie Collins and No. 38 Kobe Bufkin.

No. 6 Caleb Houston, No. 11 Moussa Diabate, No. 36 Frankie Collins and No. 38 Kobe Bufkin. MICHIGAN STATE: No. 16 Max Christie, No. 51 Pierre Brooks and No. 52 Jaden Akens.

No. 16 Max Christie, No. 51 Pierre Brooks and No. 52 Jaden Akens. INDIANA: Tamar Bates No. 23 and Logan Duncomb No. 87.

Tamar Bates No. 23 and Logan Duncomb No. 87. NEBRASKA: No. 24 Bryce McGowens and No. 75 Wilhelm Breidenbach.

No. 24 Bryce McGowens and No. 75 Wilhelm Breidenbach. OHIO STATE: No. 31 Malaki Branham.

No. 31 Malaki Branham. PURDUE: No. 43 Trey Kaufman and No. 71 Caleb Furst.

No. 43 Trey Kaufman and No. 71 Caleb Furst. MARYLAND: No. 49 Julian Reese.

No. 49 Julian Reese. ILLINOIS: No. 80 Luke Goode.

No. 80 Luke Goode. NORTHWESTERN: No. 97 Casey Simmons.

ESPN Top-100 list, Numbrs 1-25.

Related stories on Indiana basketball