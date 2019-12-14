BREAKING: Indiana Commit Trey Galloway Out 3 Weeks With Wrist Injury

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The epic high school showdown between Indiana commits Trey Galloway of Culver Academies and Anthony Leal of Bloomington South won't happen Saturday night because Galloway will be out three weeks with a wrist injury, his mother Dawn Galloway said Friday night.

Galloway, who won a state championship at Culver as a sophomore, was the first commit to Indiana in its 2020 class. Leal, Galloway's longtime teammate during AAU summers, was next.

Both are leading Mr. Basketball candidates, and their showdown Saturday night at Southport High School in the Forum Tipoff Classic is one of the most anticipated regular season games of the high school season.

Now it won't happen.

Galloway played in Culver's first four games — he scored 35 in their season opener — and his team is 4-0 and a state title contender. He landed awkwardly after a dunk and injured his wrist. Surgery is not required, but it is expected that Galloway will miss around three weeks, including Friday night's game at Zionsville.

Bloomington South is also unbeaten and the meeting Saturday night was the nightcap of the six-game showcase event at Southport that's bringing together many of the best teams — and players — in the state.

The Culver-South game was scheduled last for a reason, because of the Galloway and Leal meeting. Everyone wanted to see it, including Galloway and Leal.

"There's been a lot of friendly trash-talking going back and forth between us and some of the other guys because we know each other so well,'' Galloway said last week before his injury. We've always played together, not against each other, so we've been excited about it ever since they announced it.''

Coming Saturday on Sports Illustrated Indiana:

"Next Generation'' Series Premier featuring Trey Galloway