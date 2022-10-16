Indiana No. 12 in First Kenpom Rankings of Season, Only Big Ten Team in Top 20

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has been picked to finish first in the Big Ten in several preseason media polls this season, so it comes as no surprise that the Hoosiers are the highest-ranked team in the first KenPom.com rankings. The Hoosiers checked in at No. 12.

What is a bit surprising is that Indiana is the only Big Ten team in the top 20. The next-highest team is Iowa at No. 23. Here is where all 14 Big Ten teams checked in for the first KenPom rankings:

No. 12 — INDIANA

No. 23 — Iowa

No. 25 — Purdue

No. 26 — Michigan

No. 31 — Michigan State

No. 32 — Ohio State

No. 33 — Illinois

No. 46 — Penn State

No. 50 — Rutgers

No. 55 — Wisconsin

No. 56 — Maryland

No. 70 — Northwestern

No. 108 — Nebraska

No. 109 — Minnesota

Last season, Indiana was No. 31 in the first Kenpom ranking and finished No. 48. With starters Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp all returning from and Indiana team that went 21-14 a year ago, this is the highest they've been ranked in the preseason since 2012. Indiana also has a top-10 recruiting class coming in, led by Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Here's where all of Indiana's nonconference opponents rank in this first Kenpom list:

Morehead State (Nov. 7 in Bloomington) — No. 223

(Nov. 7 in Bloomington) — Bethune Cookman (Nov. 10 in Bloomington) — No. 306

(Nov. 10 in Bloomington) — Xavier (Nov. 18 in Cincinnati) — No. 38

(Nov. 18 in Cincinnati) — Miami of Ohio (Nov. 20 in Indianapolis) — No. 262

(Nov. 20 in Indianapolis) — Little Rock (Nov. 23 in Bloomington) — No. 310

(Nov. 23 in Bloomington) — Jackson State (Nov. 25 in Bloomington) — No. 319

(Nov. 25 in Bloomington) — North Carolina (Nov. 30 in Bloomington) — No. 9

(Nov. 30 in Bloomington) — Arizona (Dec. 10 in Las Vegas) — No. 10

(Dec. 10 in Las Vegas) — Kansas (Dec. 17 in Lawrence, Kan.) — No. 8

(Dec. 17 in Lawrence, Kan.) — Elon (Dec. 20 in Bloomington) — No. 302

(Dec. 20 in Bloomington) — Kennesaw State (Dec. 23 in Bloomington) — No. 209

Curious how the Kenpom, top 25 breaks down? It's a little surprising. There are three Big Ten teams, five SEC teams, four Big 12 teams, three ACC teams and two Pac-12 teams.