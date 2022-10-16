Skip to main content

Indiana No. 12 in First Kenpom Rankings of Season, Only Big Ten Team in Top 20

Indiana seems to be the consensus pick as the best basketball team in the Big Ten this season, and that's been validated again with the first release of the 2022-23 Kenpom rankings. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 12, best in the conference, with Iowa next way down at No. 23. Here are the complete rankings for all Big Ten teams, plus Indiana's 11 nonconference foes as well.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has been picked to finish first in the Big Ten in several preseason media polls this season, so it comes as no surprise that the Hoosiers are the highest-ranked team in the first KenPom.com rankings. The Hoosiers checked in at No. 12.

What is a bit surprising is that Indiana is the only Big Ten team in the top 20. The next-highest team is Iowa at No. 23. Here is where all 14 Big Ten teams checked in for the first KenPom rankings:

  • No. 12 — INDIANA
  • No. 23 — Iowa
  • No. 25 — Purdue
  • No. 26 — Michigan
  • No. 31 — Michigan State
  • No. 32 — Ohio State
  • No. 33 — Illinois
  • No. 46 — Penn State
  • No. 50 — Rutgers
  • No. 55 — Wisconsin
  • No. 56 — Maryland
  • No. 70 — Northwestern
  • No. 108 — Nebraska
  • No. 109 — Minnesota

Last season, Indiana was No. 31 in the first Kenpom ranking and finished No. 48. With starters Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp all returning from and Indiana team that went 21-14 a year ago, this is the highest they've been ranked in the preseason since 2012. Indiana also has a top-10 recruiting class coming in, led by Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Here's where all of Indiana's nonconference opponents rank in this first Kenpom list:

  • Morehead State (Nov. 7 in Bloomington) — No. 223
  • Bethune Cookman (Nov. 10 in Bloomington) — No. 306
  • Xavier (Nov. 18 in Cincinnati) — No. 38
  • Miami of Ohio (Nov. 20 in Indianapolis) — No. 262
  • Little Rock (Nov. 23 in Bloomington) — No. 310
  • Jackson State (Nov. 25 in Bloomington) — No. 319
  • North Carolina (Nov. 30 in Bloomington) — No. 9 
  • Arizona (Dec. 10 in Las Vegas) — No. 10
  • Kansas (Dec. 17 in Lawrence, Kan.) — No. 8  
  • Elon (Dec. 20 in Bloomington) — No. 302
  • Kennesaw State (Dec. 23 in Bloomington) — No. 209

Curious how the Kenpom, top 25 breaks down? It's a little surprising. There are three Big Ten teams, five SEC teams, four Big 12 teams, three ACC teams and two Pac-12 teams.

  1. Kentucky
  2. Texas
  3. Gonzaga
  4. Tennessee
  5. Virginia
  6. Baylor
  7. Houston
  8. Kansas
  9. North Carolina
  10. Arizona
  11. UCLA
  12. Indiana
  13. Auburn
  14. Arkansas
  15. Duke
  16. TCU
  17. Texas Tech
  18. Alabama
  19. San Diego State
  20. Villanova
  21. Virginia Tech
  22. Creighton
  23. Iowa
  24. Dayton
  25. Purdue

