Jackson-Davis Freshman of the Week Again in Big Ten

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the Big Ten's Freshman of th e Week on Monday. it's the second time this season that the 6-foot-9 forward from Greenwood, Ind., has earned the honor.

Jackson-Davis averaged 20 points and 12.5 rebounds in wins over Louisiana Tech and South Dakota State last week, helping the Hoosiers raise their record to 7-0 on the season. He was also honored by the league on Nov. 18.

He had a season-high 21 points and 11 rebounds against Louisiana Tech and made 11 of 13 free throws in the game. Against SDSU, he had 19 points and matched his season-best with 14 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. He also made a season-high 9 field goals.

"Well, he's just a natural,'' Indiana coach Archie Miller said of his rebounding ability after Saturday's win over South Dakota State. "He's got great hands and length. He's a spring off the boards in terms of being able to go get the ball. He's getting balls that other guys can't get.

"So that's, obviously, a gift that he brings to the table. But he continues to do that for you us, which is important. Rebounding the ball is a huge deal for this team. Nine offensive rebounds is something else. But 19 and 14 is obviously a big deal.''

Jackson-Davis is leading Indiana in points and scoring through seven games, averaging 15.6 points and 9.6 rebounds. He also leads the team shooting in shooting percentage (66.1 percent) and blocked shots (16).

Among freshmen, he ranks second in field goal percentage, third in blocked shots and fourth in rebounding and free throws made.

Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers are back on the floor on Tuesday when they take on the Florida State Seminoles in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The game is at 9 p.m. ET and is televised on ESPN2.