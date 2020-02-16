HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Rapid Reaction: Indiana's Road Woes Continue at Michigan

Tom Brew

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — There's a script, it seems, for Indiana road games this year. The Hoosiers fall behind early and then fall apart completely. It happened again on Sunday when they lost to the Michigan Wolverines 89-65 in Crisler Arena,

The Hoosiers are now 1-7 on the road in the Big Ten, and their inability to win on the road — or even be competitive, for that matter — is starting to put their NCAA Tournament bid at risk. Indiana is now 16-9 overall, and 6-8 in the league with six games to go in league play. They trailed by as much as 12 in the first half, and the deficit was 20 or more for much of the second half.

Indiana had no answer for Michigan, which has been playing well lately and now has won five of six games. The Wolverines (16-9 overall and 7-7 in the Big Ten) were very efficient on offense all day, never allowing Indiana to make any kind of run.  The Wolverines shot 58 from the field, and made 53.3 percent of their 3-pointers. 

Indiana has now lost seven straight games to Michigan, not posting a win in the series since February of 2016, when Tom Crean was still the coach.

Michigan also wad more aggressive and more physical on the boards. They had nine offensive rebounds that led directly to 14 points. They also out rebounded Indiana on the day, xx-xx- 

Indiana got a  tremendous game from senior forward De'Ron Davis. He was a perfect 9-for-9 from the field and scored a career-high 18 points. It was the most points he had scored since getting 17 as a sophomore back in the 2017-18 season. 

Al Durham has 17 points for the Hoosiers. Senior guard Devonte Green, who had 27 points in a win against Iowa on Thursday, never got untracked and had only 3 points on Sunday. He was just 1-for-7 from the field.

Michigan had a balanced scoring attack, with five guys in double figures. Franz Wagner, the 6-foot-8 freshman from Germany, led the way with 16 points. His brother Mo, a former Michigan star who's now playing in the NBA, was in attendance .

Indiana is back on the road on Wednesday, and will look to change to scenario at Minnesota. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Open Thread: Live From Crisler Center with Michigan-Indiana

It's mid-February, so this means that today's game with Indiana and Michigan is a must-win for both sides. Follow our live thread here.

Tom Brew

by

Jumpin Jack

Meet The Opponent: The Up-and-Down Michigan Wolverines

Michigan has been a hard team to figure out this season, and Indiana's opponent on Sunday is finding its groove.

Tom Brew

Indiana Splits Doubleheader with LSU Thanks to Tucker

Braydon Tucker's standout pitching performance in the nightcap helped Indiana get a big win at No. 11 LSU.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Drop Season Opener to Tigers 8-1

The Indiana Hoosiers were overmatched in their season opener against No. 11 LSU, falling behind early and struggling to make any kind of rally in the 8-1 defeat in Baton Rouge, La.

Caleb Coffman

Indiana Baseball: Previewing Indiana's Opening Series with LSU

Indiana will test its young talent early with road matchup against No. 11 LSU

Caleb Coffman

My Two Cents: Is This the Start of One Last Magical Run for Devonte Green?

Devonte Green had another magical night Thursday in the win over Iowa, and now the Hoosiers need him to stay hot down the home stretch.

Tom Brew

Devonte Green's Hot Hand Helps Indiana Beat No. 21 Iowa

Indiana snapped a four-game losing streak thanks to an impressive effort from senior sharpshooter Devonte Green, who had 27 points in the win over No. 21 Iowa.

Tom Brew

Gameday Preview: Iowa Takes on Indiana at Assembly Hall

Indiana is on a four-game losing streak and struggling, and the Hoosiers will try to turn that around Thursday night against No. 21-ranked Iowa.

Tom Brew

Meet The Opponent: Luka Garza and the Iowa Hawkeyes

Indiana tries to snap its four-game losing streak Thursday night at Assembly Hall, but it;s in for a big challenge from Iowa and its stanoud big man, Luka Garza

Tom Brew

Sources: Bob Knight Will be at Assembly Hall vs. Purdue

The former Indiana coaching legend hasn’t stepped foot inside Assembly Hall for nearly 20 years. That’s all going to change Saturday when Indiana plays Purdue.

Tom Brew

by

M-townJoe