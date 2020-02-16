Rapid Reaction: Indiana's Road Woes Continue at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — There's a script, it seems, for Indiana road games this year. The Hoosiers fall behind early and then fall apart completely. It happened again on Sunday when they lost to the Michigan Wolverines 89-65 in Crisler Arena,

The Hoosiers are now 1-7 on the road in the Big Ten, and their inability to win on the road — or even be competitive, for that matter — is starting to put their NCAA Tournament bid at risk. Indiana is now 16-9 overall, and 6-8 in the league with six games to go in league play. They trailed by as much as 12 in the first half, and the deficit was 20 or more for much of the second half.

Indiana had no answer for Michigan, which has been playing well lately and now has won five of six games. The Wolverines (16-9 overall and 7-7 in the Big Ten) were very efficient on offense all day, never allowing Indiana to make any kind of run. The Wolverines shot 58 from the field, and made 53.3 percent of their 3-pointers.

Indiana has now lost seven straight games to Michigan, not posting a win in the series since February of 2016, when Tom Crean was still the coach.

Michigan also wad more aggressive and more physical on the boards. They had nine offensive rebounds that led directly to 14 points. They also out rebounded Indiana on the day, xx-xx-

Indiana got a tremendous game from senior forward De'Ron Davis. He was a perfect 9-for-9 from the field and scored a career-high 18 points. It was the most points he had scored since getting 17 as a sophomore back in the 2017-18 season.

Al Durham has 17 points for the Hoosiers. Senior guard Devonte Green, who had 27 points in a win against Iowa on Thursday, never got untracked and had only 3 points on Sunday. He was just 1-for-7 from the field.

Michigan had a balanced scoring attack, with five guys in double figures. Franz Wagner, the 6-foot-8 freshman from Germany, led the way with 16 points. His brother Mo, a former Michigan star who's now playing in the NBA, was in attendance .

Indiana is back on the road on Wednesday, and will look to change to scenario at Minnesota.