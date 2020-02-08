Meet the Opponent: The Stories Behind the Up-and-Down Purdue Boilermakers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — If you think it's been hard to witness what's gone on with Indiana all year on the road, be glad you aren't a Purdue Boilermakers fan. (Insert joke here)

The reason for that? Because Purdue has been even worse away from the cozy confines of Mackey Arena. No team in the country has more disparate numbers than the Boilermakers.

Here are three things you need to know about the Boilers, with links to much longer stories on the topics attached. Game time is Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN)

1. Horrible numbers away from home

Purdue has had some massive home wins, beating Virginia by 29, Michigan State by 29, Wisconsin by 19 and Iowa by 26. But after their five biggest home wins, they have gone out and absolutely stunk it up on the road. So after making 19 3-pointers on Wednesday night against Iowa, can we presume the numbers will be bad on Saturday?

It's pretty likely. In Purdue's four road losses following big wins, here's what they've done:

After a 69-40 beatdown of No. 5 Virginia in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in early December, Purdue went on the road a few days later and lost to Nebraska, 70-56. The Cornhuskers are 7-15 this season. Purdue shot 6-for-35 from 3-point range, a measly 17.1 percent.

After scoring 83 points in a home win over Minnesota on Jan. 2, they traveled to Illinois and scored 37 points — yes, 37 points — in one of the worst shooting performances in school history. Purdue was just 3-for-17 from 3-point territory, just 17.6 percent, and shot only 25 percent from the field for the game.

Purdue beat No. 5 Michigan State at home on Jan. 12, but six days later at Maryland, Purdue was 3-for-17 from 3-point range against, a shameless number that was woefully repeatable. Back-at-back at 17.6 percent isn't good.

After a blowout win at home over Wisconsin, Purdue lost at Rutgers four nights later. They made 6-of-22 3-pointers, but five of them came in the first half, When it mattered the most, the Boilers were just 1-for-8 shooting — 12.5 percent — from beyond the arc in the second half.

To do the math, other than that first half against Rutgers, they shot 16.8 percent in those games from 3-point range.

2. Getting a boost from Evan Boudreaux

After a second bad loss to Illinois, Purdue coach Matt Painter came to practice the next day, and the only eligible player who brought it hard the entire time was forward Evan Boudreaux, Sensing a need for energy, he inserted him in the starting lineup and the change has been significant.

"They are just killing people on the board,'' Indiana coach Archie Miller said. And Boudreaux has been a big reason why. The transfer from Dartmouth provides the juice every night. He had 13 points and 10 rebounds against Wisconsin and then led Purdue with 18 points and 8 rebounds Wednesday in the blowout win over Iowa.

"I try to bring a lot of energy, and tonight I think I did a good job of that. As a team, we outrebounded them (42-16), and that was something we had harped on. Those (offensive rebounds) are the kind of plays that can really kill other teams.''

Boudreaux, who had 2 points or few in nine games this season, has been bringing it in his four starts. He's a guy who comes from a powerhouse family and the smart former Ivy Leaguer has found the perfect role with the Boilermakers.

Evan Boudreaux has played great since being inserted into the starting lineup four games ago (USA Today Sports)

3. Hot shooters occasionally catch fire

When they get hot, the Boilermakers can score in bunches with the 3-ball. They did it a ton last year with Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline, and now this year it's Sasha Stefanovic who's been leading the way.

Purdue is shooting 34.8 from the 3-point line and they've made 179 3-pointers already this year. Stefanovic, a 6-foot-4 guard from Crown Point, Ind., is their go-to sharpshooter these days, leading the team with 50 long balls and hitting at a 39.1 percent clip.

Several others can stroke it too, including Eric Hunter Jr. (34 makes, a 40 percent from 3), Isaiah Thompson (27, 35.5 percent) and ahaad Proctor (24, 38.8 percent). Even 7-foot-3 big man Matt Haarms has hit 10, and shoots at a 41.7 percent rate.

Stefanovic saved Purdue's season with a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds to go to beat Northwestern on the road last Saturday.