Photo Gallery: Indiana at Maryland

Look at 20 photos from inside Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. documenting Indiana's 68-55 win over the Maryland Terrapins. This marks the Hoosiers' second Big Ten road win of the season.

College Park, Md. — Indiana proved they can win on the road after defeating Maryland 68-55 for Indiana's second Big Ten road win of the season. 

For those who missed the game or just want an up close look at the action inside Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., take a look at 20 action shots from the Hoosiers' victory over the Terrapins.

Indiana at Maryland

Race Thompson

USATSI_17583544

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots over Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17583543

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) pass around Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp

USATSI_17583546

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) shoots overt Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) during the fist half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Woodson

USATSI_17583538

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson reacts during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17583545

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots a lay up during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17583558

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) dribbles by Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) dueling the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17583541

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) ndribbles as Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17583566

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp

USATSI_17583568

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) shoots a three point basket during the firs half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana at Maryland

USATSI_17583599

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) shoots overt Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17583549

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots dueling the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17583548

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17583552

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) makes move to the basket during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17583555

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) hangs on the rim after a first half dunk against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17584037

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) reaches for the ball during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17584049

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) dribbles and Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends the basket during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17584057

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) dribbles Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Woodson

USATSI_17584045

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson looks onto the court during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17584058

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard James Graham III (1) shoots in between Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) and guard Tamar Bates (53) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Khristian Lander

Khristian Lander runs into a Maryland player in Xfinity Center.

Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) reacts after colliding with Indiana Hoosiers guard Khristian Lander (4) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

  • ROB PHINISEE'S PLANTAR FASCIITIS: Indiana senior guard Rob Phinisee said he his getting treatment for his injured right foot, but there is no timetable yet for his return. He talked about the injury and his game-winning shot against Purdue along with teammate Xavier Johnson during Tuesday night's "Point Guard Podcast.'' CLICK HERE.
  • TOM BREW COLUMN: Saturday at Maryland was a special day for Indiana point guards Xavier Johnson and Khristian Lander, for vastly different reasons. It was a homecoming of sorts for Johnson, with quality time spent with family. And for Lander, he was back on the floor and contributing, which was very important for him as well as he scratches to find a role on this team. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN ROUNDUP (Feb. 1): Malik Hall scores a late basket to lead Michigan State past Maryland on Tuesday night, helping the Spartans hang on after blowing a 15-point lead in the second half. Here's our roundup, with the schedule for the rest of the week. CLICK HERE

