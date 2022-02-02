Photo Gallery: Indiana at Maryland

College Park, Md. — Indiana proved they can win on the road after defeating Maryland 68-55 for Indiana's second Big Ten road win of the season.

For those who missed the game or just want an up close look at the action inside Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., take a look at 20 action shots from the Hoosiers' victory over the Terrapins.

Indiana at Maryland Race Thompson Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots over Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Parker Stewart Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) pass around Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Miller Kopp Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) shoots overt Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) during the fist half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Mike Woodson Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson reacts during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots a lay up during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) dribbles by Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) dueling the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) ndribbles as Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Miller Kopp Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) shoots a three point basket during the firs half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Indiana at Maryland Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) shoots overt Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots dueling the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) makes move to the basket during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) hangs on the rim after a first half dunk against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) reaches for the ball during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) dribbles and Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends the basket during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) dribbles Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Mike Woodson Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson looks onto the court during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard James Graham III (1) shoots in between Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) and guard Tamar Bates (53) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Khristian Lander USA Today Jan 29, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) reacts after colliding with Indiana Hoosiers guard Khristian Lander (4) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

