BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Even when it should be easy, things get pretty hard for Indiana these days.

A Nebraska team that was a 17-point underdog and was predicted to finish last in the Big Ten gave Indiana all it could handle Friday night. It took a big second half from freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis and some overtime heroics from sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee for the Hoosiers to pull out a 96-90 overtime victory after trailing for several minutes in each half.

Jackson-Davis finished with a career-high 25 points and 15 rebounds to record his fourth double-double of the season. He was the primary benefactor in an Indiana offense that really tried hard to get the ball inside throughout the second half.

Junior Justin Smith was aggressive at attacking the basket in the second half, too. After a first half where he was settling for jumps, he scored three times in the second half with drives to the basket. He had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Nebraska wasn't expected to mount much of a threat. The Cornhuskers came into the game with a 4-5 record, and all five losses were to unranked team. Four of the fives losses were by 17 points or more.

The Hoosiers got off to a great start, jumping out to a quick 11-2 lead. But they struggled with Nebraska from there, allowing easy baskets on one end settlling for too many 3-point attempts on offense. Indiana made just 3 of 13 3-points in the first half and they led by only one at the break, 40-39.

Nebraska continued to hang around throughout the second half. The Cornhuskers' three-guard offense kept causing problems for Indiana defenders. Cam Mack, Dashon Burke, Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Haniif Cheatham scored early and often, combining to score 78 of their 90 points.

Indiana pulled ahead by seven points with x:xx to go, but then turned the ball over on two straight possessions with lazy passes and Nebraska was back within three at 73-70 with 2 minutes to go.

Al Durham made two free throws for Indiana to push it to 75-70. Nebraska answered with a score, and Indiana got to the line against after Jackson-Davis was fouled after an offensive rebound off a Damezi Anderson missed 3-pointer. He made 1 of 2 free throws to push the lead to 76-72 with 1:10 left.

Jackson-Davis came up with a big blocked shot on the defensive end and Rob Phinissee went the length of the court quickly and scores on a layup to make it 78-72.

Cheatham made two free throws to cut it to 78-74 and then the pressing Cornhuskers forced a turnover on Indiana's inbounds pass. Leading by four points, Mack fired up a long 3-pointer and it went in as he was fouled by Durham. Mack missed the free through, though, and Indiana stayed ahead 78-77 with 36.9 seconds to go. Nebraska quickly fouled Anderson and he made both shots.

Mack then beat Jackson-Davis off the dribble to score on a layup to get Nebraska back within 1 at 80-79 with 13.1 to go. Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg called a timeout, and Phinisee was fouled. He made both to put Indiana up 82-79, but Burke hit a 27-footer to tie the game instead of being fouled and his shot sent it into overtime.

In overtime, Indiana scored on its second possession and then got one free throw from Jackson-Davis. Anderson, who created the turnover on the defensive end, got an offensive rebound to secure another possession. As the shot clock ran down. Phinisee hit a 3-point to make it 88-82 with 3:07 left in the OT.

Nebraska made two more 3-pointers sandwiched around a Phinisee layup to make it 90-88. Jackson-Davis hit a fadeaway in the lane and then a layup on a beautiful bounce back from fellow freshman Armaan Franklin with 34.4 seconds left.

Cheatham made his first free throw, but missed the second and the ball went out of bounds off of Indiana's Justin Smith. Nebraska missed a 3-pointer but got the rebound and made one free throw. Smith was fouled immediately and made both free throws to make it 96-90.

NEXT UP: Because it's finals week in Bloomington, the Hoosiers don't play again until next Saturday, when they take on Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis. Butler and Purdue play in the second game on Saturday.