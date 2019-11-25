Gameday Preview: Louisiana Tech (4-1) vs. Indiana (5-0)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Say what you want about Indiana's November nonconference schedule, but there's no doubt Indiana will get a stern test from Louisiana Tech on Monday night at Simon Skojdt Assembly.

Six of Indiana's seven November games are against teams ranked No. 200 or worse in the kenpom.com national rankings. Louisiana Tech is the outlier, ranked No. 87, and one of the best teams in Conference USA this season.

Here are the particulars on Monday night's game:

Who: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (5-0)

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) When : 8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, Nov. 25

: 8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, Nov. 25 Where: Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. Line: Indiana is an 11.5-point favorite, according to vegasinsider.com

Indiana is an 11.5-point favorite, according to vegasinsider.com Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana 26, Louisiana Tech 87 (out of 353 teams)

Indiana 26, Louisiana Tech 87 (out of 353 teams) TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Shon Morris

Kevin Kugler, Shon Morris Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Indiana Radio Network Announcers: Don Fischer, Eric Suhr, Joe Smith

What to know about the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech is by far the toughest of Indiana's seven nonconference opponents. The other six were all rated No. 200 or worse in the kenpom.com national rankings. Louisiana Tech is No. 87. The Bulldogs are 4-1 so far this season, with their only loss at Creighton (82-72).

The Bulldogs' most recent win was over North Alabama, at home last Friday in Ruston, La. Louisiana Tech won 82-61 to go to 3-0 at home. North Alabama actually led 24-15 with 8 minutes to go in the first half, but then Lousiana Tech went on a 30-8 run to blow the game open. North Alabama was one of Indiana's conquests this season. The Hoosiers beat them 91-65 on Nov. 12.

Louisiana Tech has four players averaging in double figures, but what's odd in that their leading scorer, guard JaColby Pemberton, averages only 11.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs have struggled a bit offensively thus far. They are shooting only 47 percent from the field and 29 percent from 3-point range.

Louisiana Tech's last win against a Big Ten team came against Ohio State in 2015.

What to know about the Indiana Hoosiers