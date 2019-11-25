Gameday Preview: Louisiana Tech (4-1) vs. Indiana (5-0)
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Say what you want about Indiana's November nonconference schedule, but there's no doubt Indiana will get a stern test from Louisiana Tech on Monday night at Simon Skojdt Assembly.
Six of Indiana's seven November games are against teams ranked No. 200 or worse in the kenpom.com national rankings. Louisiana Tech is the outlier, ranked No. 87, and one of the best teams in Conference USA this season.
Here are the particulars on Monday night's game:
- Who: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (5-0)
- When: 8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, Nov. 25
- Where: Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
- Line: Indiana is an 11.5-point favorite, according to vegasinsider.com
- Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana 26, Louisiana Tech 87 (out of 353 teams)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Shon Morris
- Radio: Indiana Radio Network
- Announcers: Don Fischer, Eric Suhr, Joe Smith
What to know about the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Louisiana Tech is by far the toughest of Indiana's seven nonconference opponents. The other six were all rated No. 200 or worse in the kenpom.com national rankings. Louisiana Tech is No. 87. The Bulldogs are 4-1 so far this season, with their only loss at Creighton (82-72).
- The Bulldogs' most recent win was over North Alabama, at home last Friday in Ruston, La. Louisiana Tech won 82-61 to go to 3-0 at home. North Alabama actually led 24-15 with 8 minutes to go in the first half, but then Lousiana Tech went on a 30-8 run to blow the game open. North Alabama was one of Indiana's conquests this season. The Hoosiers beat them 91-65 on Nov. 12.
- Louisiana Tech has four players averaging in double figures, but what's odd in that their leading scorer, guard JaColby Pemberton, averages only 11.0 points per game.
- The Bulldogs have struggled a bit offensively thus far. They are shooting only 47 percent from the field and 29 percent from 3-point range.
- Louisiana Tech's last win against a Big Ten team came against Ohio State in 2015.
What to know about the Indiana Hoosiers
- The Hoosiers have won their first five games for the first time in six years, and they've been dominant doing it. They've won every game by at least 11 points and have a scoring margin of 26.6 points.
- Indiana ranked No. 4 in the country in scoring so far this season, averaging 90.6 points per game. (Tom Crean's Georgia team in No. 3, by the way). The Hoosiers have been very efficient on offense, shooting 54 percent from the field, which ranks No. 3 in the country.
- Indiana has five players averaging 9.2 points per game or more, and four of the five are shooting at 61 percent clip or better. Junior forward Justin Smith is the leading scorer at 15.8 points per game.
- This is the third meeting between Indiana and Louisiana Tech. Indiana won in December of 1985 and December of 1996 as part of the Indiana Classic.
- Junior Al Durham one of 20 players in the country to not miss a free throw yet. He's 14 of 14 from the line. He is shooting 61.0 percent from the field and 50.0 from the 3-point line.