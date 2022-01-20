Purdue Opens as Modest Favorite in Thursday Night's Game at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's been nearly six years since Indiana has beaten Purdue, with the losing streak at nine games. The Hoosiers host the No. 4-ranked Boilermakers on Thursday night, and oddsmakers are predicting that the streak will continue.

Purdue has opened as a 3.5-point favorite, according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 144.

The games starts at 7 p.m. ET and is televised on FOX Sports 1. Here's how watch the game. CLICK HERE

The Hoosiers have an 13-4 overall record on the season and are 4-3 in the Big Ten. They are 10-7 against the point spread. The Hoosiers are 11-0 at home and 9-2 vs. the spread as Assembly Hall. On the road, they are 1-4 straight up and 0-5 against the spread so far on the road.

Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)

Purdue is 15-2 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. They were favored in their first 16 games before winning as a small underdog on Monday at Illinois. They are 10-7 against the spread, but just 3-7 in their last 10 games.

They are 5-1 in games away from West Lafayette, and 4-2 vs. the spread. Here's what the Boilermakers have done so far this season:

Nov. 9 — Beat Bellarmine 96-67 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)

The combined record of both teams entering Thursday's game is 28-6, .824 winning percentage. That's the best combined mark of the two teams since a Feb. 19, 2008 meeting when the two teams entered that game with a combined record of 42-9 (.824).

Purdue's 15-2 start matches the best 17-game start of the Matt Painter era, along with the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. A win over Indiana would give Painter just his second 18-game start of 16-2 during his 17 years at Purdue. The other was in 2017-18, when the Boilers started started 23-2. A win on Thursday would tie Painter with Ward Lambert (371) for second place on the Purdue career victories list, and fifth on the Big Ten list.

Since Feb. 1 of last season, Purdue and Loyola-Chicago are the only teams in the country without a double-digit loss. Purdue's six losses since Feb. 1, of last year have come by 1, 3, 9 (OT), 9 (OT), 2 and 5 points.

Indiana's losses have all been close so far this season as well. They lost by 2 in double-overtime at Syracuse, by 5 at Wisconsin, 3 at Penn State and 9 at Iowa.

Purdue has scored 90 or more points in nine games this season, the most in country No. 1 Gonzaga is second at 8. Purdue's seven wins by 25 or more points are tied for the third most in the country, and the most in the Big Ten. Gonzaga and Kentucky are tops with 10.