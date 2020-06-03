HoosiersNow
Indiana 4-Star Target Trey Patterson to Announce Decision on June 18

Jonathan Rothschild

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana target Trey Patterson, a four-star recruit from Somerset, N.J., said Wednesday via Twitter that he will announce his college decision on June 18. 

Patterson, a 6-foot-8 forward who averaged 19.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game  as a junior at Rutgers Prep, recently cut down his list to 10 schools on May 23. 

Aside from Indiana, he is still considering Memphis, Florida, UConn, Villanova, Maryland, Tennessee, Rutgers, Auburn and Arkansas. Patterson is currently ranked No. 28 on the ESPN 60 list for the class of 2021. 

Patterson is ranked No. 34 overall in the 247Sports composite rankings, and all three crystal ball selections on that site are currently for Villanova, including Mike Pegram of Indiana-based site peeps.com. 

Indiana has one commitment thus far in the class of 2021, 6-foot-9 forward Logan Duncomb of Cincinnati Moeller. Duncomb is a four-star recruit who is ranked No. 104 overall in the 247Sports composite rankings. He committed to Indiana over Ohio State, Wisconsin, Xavier and others.

Four-star forward Trey Patterson made an official visit to Indiana in October and has the Hoosiers on his top-10 list. 

Indiana offered Patterson a scholarship in June 2019 and took his official visit to Bloomington on Oct. 11, which was his first visit.

Of his trip with Indiana, Patterson told Zag Blogs “I enjoyed that I was able to experience what a college atmosphere is like,” said Patterson. “I met the coaches and players. They want me to be a versatile wing that can do everything: guard multiple positions, handle the ball, etc.”

Indiana coach Archie Miller and assistant Bruiser Flint both traveled to New Jersey to watch him play last season. He also told Rivals that he felt a lot of love from Hoosier fans after tweeting that he was visiting Bloomington. His tweet got more than 1,900 likes.

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana Basketball Players, Coaches Let Voices Be Heard

In the midst of protests around the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month, Indiana's basketball program took to social media on Tuesday to spread an important message, that racism cannot be tolerated.

Tom Brew

Chris Beaty's Final Moments: 'He Died Trying To Help Others'

Chris Beaty was Brandon Mosley's best friend, and Mosley got guidance from him when he needed to find the answers to how Beaty was killed late Saturday night in downtown Indianapolis.

Tom Brew

Indiana OL Dylan Powell Granted 6th Year of Eligibility from NCAA

Dylan Powell, a graduate transfer from Stanford who signed with Indiana in January, has been granted a sixth-year of eligibility by the NCAA, and will now have two years to play for the Hoosiers.

Tom Brew

Indiana AD Fred Glass: 'We stand ready to help our students express their voice'

Indiana athletic director Fred Glass announced Monday that his department will begin hosting meetings for players, coaches and staff to discuss the current racial issues ripping apart the country.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana Guard Simon Stepaniak Signs Rookie Deal with Packers

Former Indiana guard Simon Stepaniak, a sixth-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in late April, has signed his contract with the NFL team, the team announced Monday.

Tom Brew

Former Indiana Football Player Chris Beaty Killed in Downtown Indianapolis Violence

Chris Beaty played football at Indiana from 2000 to 2004 and has been a beloved member of the Indianapolis community for years. He died of multiple gunshot wounds this weekend in downtown Indy.

Tom Brew

Baseball Shutdown Raises Concerns For Former Hoosier Craig Dedelow

Craig Dedelow was a baseball star at Indiana from 2014-17 and he's been moving up nicely in the Chicago White Sox organization, but the pandemic has put this season — and the pace of his professional future — in doubt.

Tom Brew

by

Brett Ballantini

Football Notebook: Voices in the Room, Doing Homework on Indiana, and More

In our weekly installment of the "Football Friday'' notebook, Indiana wide receivers coach Grant Heard shares news that might surprise you and new tight end Khameron Taylor talks about doing his homework on Indiana.

Tom Brew

Journey Home to Bloomington Hasn't Been Easy For Kevin Wright

Kevin Wright is part of football royalty in Indiana, but because of the pandemic, finally coming back home hasn't been easy this spring.

Tom Brew

Indiana Releases School Schedule, Has Students Off Campus from Nov. 20 to Feb. 8

The 2020-21 school year at Indiana is going to start with students on campus, but they will be gone starting around Thanksgiving for nearly 80 days.

Tom Brew