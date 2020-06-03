Indiana 4-Star Target Trey Patterson to Announce Decision on June 18

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana target Trey Patterson, a four-star recruit from Somerset, N.J., said Wednesday via Twitter that he will announce his college decision on June 18.

Patterson, a 6-foot-8 forward who averaged 19.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game as a junior at Rutgers Prep, recently cut down his list to 10 schools on May 23.

Aside from Indiana, he is still considering Memphis, Florida, UConn, Villanova, Maryland, Tennessee, Rutgers, Auburn and Arkansas. Patterson is currently ranked No. 28 on the ESPN 60 list for the class of 2021.

Patterson is ranked No. 34 overall in the 247Sports composite rankings, and all three crystal ball selections on that site are currently for Villanova, including Mike Pegram of Indiana-based site peeps.com.

Indiana has one commitment thus far in the class of 2021, 6-foot-9 forward Logan Duncomb of Cincinnati Moeller. Duncomb is a four-star recruit who is ranked No. 104 overall in the 247Sports composite rankings. He committed to Indiana over Ohio State, Wisconsin, Xavier and others.

Indiana offered Patterson a scholarship in June 2019 and took his official visit to Bloomington on Oct. 11, which was his first visit.

Of his trip with Indiana, Patterson told Zag Blogs “I enjoyed that I was able to experience what a college atmosphere is like,” said Patterson. “I met the coaches and players. They want me to be a versatile wing that can do everything: guard multiple positions, handle the ball, etc.”

Indiana coach Archie Miller and assistant Bruiser Flint both traveled to New Jersey to watch him play last season. He also told Rivals that he felt a lot of love from Hoosier fans after tweeting that he was visiting Bloomington. His tweet got more than 1,900 likes.