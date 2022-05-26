Indiana to Compete in 2023 Empire Classic
Mike Woodson continues to put Indiana on a national stage, and on Thursday, he added the 2023 Empire Classic to Indiana's non-conference schedule. In the current format, Indiana would play two games in this event.
Jon Rothstein first reported that Indiana, UConn, Texas and Louisville will compete in this event during the 2023-2024 season, but specific dates have not been announced yet. The 2022 event is taking place on Nov. 21 and 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y between Syracuse, Saint John's, Temple and Richmond.
The 2021 Empire Classic took place in Las Vegas and featured the nation's top two teams as No. 1 Gonzaga defeated No. 2 UCLA 83-63. Indiana last competed in this event in 2013 when it was known as the 2K Classic.
With his connections as the former head coach of the New York Knicks, Woodson noted during his first season at Indiana that he would be open to bringing the Hoosiers to New York for a non-conference game or tournament.
Woodson has already been quite successful in adding marquee non-conference opponents to Indiana's schedule. During the 2022-2023 season, Indiana will play against Arizona in Las Vegas on Dec. 10 before hitting the road to play the defending National Champion Kansas Jayhawks on Dec. 17. Woodson also recently commented on Indiana potentially renewing its rivalry with Kentucky.
Stories related to Indiana basketball:
- IU TARGET BOOKER JUMPS TO NO. 4: Cathedral High School power forward Xavier Booker rose 87 spots to No. 4 in the latest 247Sports recruiting rankings. Booker has an offer from Indiana, and could potentially join Indiana's sixth-ranked 2023 recruiting class that features Jakai Newton and Gabe Cupps. CLICK HERE
- WOODSON HOPES TO RENEW RIVALRY WITH KENTUCKY: Mike Woodson has already bulked up Indiana's non-conference schedule with games against Kansas and Arizona, but he's continuing to look for competition to put Indiana on a national stage. It might not happen this year, but Woodson wants Kentucky and Louisville back on the schedule. CLICK HERE
- WOODSON, ALLEN SPEAK AT HUBER'S: Indiana head football coach Tom Allen and basketball coach Mike Woodson made the trip to Huber's Orchard and Winery on Wednesday night for a special Hoosiers event where fans indulged in a delicious dinner while listening to their favorite coaches speak about what's to come for their upcoming seasons. CLICK HERE