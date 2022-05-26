Indiana to Compete in 2023 Empire Classic

Mike Woodson continues to put Indiana on a national stage, and on Thursday, he added the 2023 Empire Classic to Indiana's non-conference schedule. In the current format, Indiana would play two games in this event.

Jon Rothstein first reported that Indiana, UConn, Texas and Louisville will compete in this event during the 2023-2024 season, but specific dates have not been announced yet. The 2022 event is taking place on Nov. 21 and 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y between Syracuse, Saint John's, Temple and Richmond.

The 2021 Empire Classic took place in Las Vegas and featured the nation's top two teams as No. 1 Gonzaga defeated No. 2 UCLA 83-63. Indiana last competed in this event in 2013 when it was known as the 2K Classic.

With his connections as the former head coach of the New York Knicks, Woodson noted during his first season at Indiana that he would be open to bringing the Hoosiers to New York for a non-conference game or tournament.

Woodson has already been quite successful in adding marquee non-conference opponents to Indiana's schedule. During the 2022-2023 season, Indiana will play against Arizona in Las Vegas on Dec. 10 before hitting the road to play the defending National Champion Kansas Jayhawks on Dec. 17. Woodson also recently commented on Indiana potentially renewing its rivalry with Kentucky.

