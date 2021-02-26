Jackson-Davis Says Hoosiers Focused on Weathering Storms Better

The past few losses have been hard to swallow for Indiana, which got torched by late runs in losses to Michigan State and Rutgers. Trayce Jackson-Davis vows to change it.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It's really hard to explain with absolute certainty what's gone on with Indiana's basketball team lately. They've looked really good early in games, only to get their doors blown off late in ugly losses to Michigan State and Rutgers.

"I don't even know how to answer it honestly,'' Indiana sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis said Friday. "Just know that it won't happen again. That's basically all you need to know.

"We've been down in games before. In both Iowa games we were down by nine (and won), Northwestern we were down by seven with a minute left (and won). With these other two, we had a lead and were up by a lot, but when they came back, we weren't really prepared for that.''

Indiana had a double-digit lead against Michigan State on Saturday and then gave up 52 points in the second half. That's bad, but what made it worse was that Indiana's defense seemed lost.

The same thing happened again four days later at Rutgers on Wednesday night. The Hoosiers jumped out to a 23-8 lead, but then were down by 20 midway through the second half after a complete Rutgers blitz.

Indiana coach Archie Miller talked about his players being "fractured'' and this it was on him to get it fixed. What seems obvious is that what the Hoosiers are practicing isn't translating to the games. There's also a lack of urgency when adversity hits.

It's confusing.

"I really feel like we've been practicing really well at a high level,'' Jackson said. "A few weeks ago, it was all about we were starting too slow, and now we're starting real well actually and now we're letting teams get back up.

"We're not weathering the storm when they go on a run. We just need to put together a full 40-minute game, honestly, and the only way to do that is just to keep working hard and just know that when you're practicing hard it's going to equate to you playing hard. The only way to regroup is to have a better practice. We had a good practice (Thursday), and we're planning on having another good one today.''

The Hoosiers need to fix it quickly, because No. 3 Michigan is coming to down for a nationally televised game with the Hoosiers on Saturday. (Noon ET tipoff). The Wolverines are 17-1 this season, and have looked great all year long, even after missing nearly three weeks because of a COVID-19 inside the Michigan athletic program.

The Wolverines have it all, including veteran stars like Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner, a great freshman in 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson and plug-and-play grad transfers like point guard Mike Smith and Chaundee Brown.

Dickinson ...

Jackson-Davis, obviously, is very impressed with them.

"The biggest thing with them is defensively, they are really, really good. On offense, especially with their screens, we've got to get their guards pushed back up to half-court and our guards have to be physical and be able get over them because Hunter gets a lot of his points on wrap-around passes when they get downhill.

"Taking away their screens are going to be one of the biggest things our guards need to do (Saturday).''

Despite the two losses, Jackson-Davis had two big scoring games. He had a career-high 34 points against the Spartans, and had 21 against his Rutgers nemesis Myles Johnson Wednesday night.

Saturday's game with Michigan is the last one at home this season. It's gone by quickly, he said, and it's been weird without the energy the fans provide inside Assembly Hall.

"I'm just blessed to be playing during this pandemic and getting through the entire season healthy,'' Jackson-Davis said.

