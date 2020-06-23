Indiana's Victor Oladipo Named Second-Team All-Decade by Big Ten

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — High-flying superstar Victor Oladipo is part of the Big Ten Conference's All-Decade team, being named to the second team on Tuesday.

He is the second Hoosier to be so honored this week. Indiana point guard Yogi Ferrell was a third-round selection.

Joining Oladipo on the second team is Purdue's Carsen Edwards, Ohio State's Jared Sullener, Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Wisconsin's Ethan Happ.

Oladipo, a 6-foot-4 guard, had a tremendous three-year career at Indiana for coach Tom Crean, despite arriving in Bloomington as a relatively unheralded three-star recruit. His game improved dramatically each season, and when he turned pro after his junior season in 2013, he was the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft. He's become an NBA All-Star during his seven-year NBA career.

Oladipo averaged 7.4 points a game as a freshman in the 2010-11, primarily as a reserve, He averaged in double digits his final two years, and was a fan favorite because of his athleticism and his spectacular dunks. He was a great defensive player — he was named the national Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 — as well and turned him into a great perimeter shooter as well. He shot 44.2 percent from the three-point in 2013, a huge jump from the 20.8 percent he shot a year earlier.

Oladipo plays for the Indiana Pacers now and it back in Bloomington all the time, getting loud applause from fans every time his face is shown on the scoreboard at Assembly Hall.

The first-team All-Decade team will be announced on Wednesday afternoon. Here's the team so far:

Big Ten All-Decade Second Team

Victor Oladipo, Indiana

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Jared Sullinger, Ohio State

Cassius Winston, Michgan State

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

Big Ten All-Decade Third Team