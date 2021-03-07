Iowa Beats Wisconsin to Secure No. 3 Seed; Indiana's Tourney Foe Determined Sunday Night

The top four seeds in the Big Ten Tournament are now all locked up for Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Purdue and No. 10 seed Indiana will learn its opponent on Sunday night.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It was a struggle throughout, but Iowa defeated Wisconsin 77-73 on Sunday to secure the No. 3 spot in the Big Ten Tournament next week in Indianapolis. With their win, Purdue is now locked into the No. 4 spot.

The top four seeds all get double byes and won't play until the quarterfinals on Friday. The first round starts Wednesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium

Purdue is the second game in the afternoon session on Friday, following No. 1 seed Michigan. Tickets are being sold in a very limited number, and through the member schools only.

Purdue finished the regular season with an 18-8 record, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. A home game against Nebraska that was postponed in January because of COVID-19 issues inside the Nebraska program was not made up, As it turned out, it didn't affect the seedings.

Indiana (12-14, 7-12 in the Big Ten) is locked in to the No. 10 seed and will play the No. 7 seed in the second round on Thursday night. Rutgers holds that No. 7 see for the moment, but if Maryland beats Penn State on Sunday night, the Terrapins will finish seventh and get the Hoosiers.

Rutgers beat Indiana twice this year and the Hoosiers beat Maryland in Bloomington in Jan. 4.

Here are Sunday's games:

Iowa 77, Wisconsin 73

Nebraska at Northwestern (1:30 p.m. ET)

Michigan at Michigan State (4:30 p.m. ET; TV: CBS)

Penn State at Maryland (7 p.m. ET; TV: Big Ten Network)

This story will be updated as the games conclude.

Big Ten Tournament

Here is the complete projected Big Ten Tournament schedule, with game times and television information following Iowa's win on Sunday but before the other games were complete:

Wednesday, March 10 (First Round)

Game 1 – (No. 12 seed Minnesota vs. No. 13 seed Northwestern ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 13 seed ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 2 – (No. 11 seed Penn State vs. No, 14 seed Nebraska) 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

Thursday, March 11 (Second Round)

Game 3 – (No. 8 seed Maryland vs. No. 9 seed Michigan State ) – 11:30 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 9 seed ) – 11:30 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 4 – (No. 5 seed Ohio State vs. Game 1 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 1 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network) Game 5 – (No. 7 seed Rutgers vs. No. 10 seed Indiana ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. No. 10 seed ) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 6 – (No. 6 seed Wisconsin vs. Game 2 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

Friday, March 12 (Quarterfinals)

Game 7 (No. 1 seed Michigan vs. Game 3 winner) – 11:30 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 3 winner) – 11:30 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 8 (No. 4 seed Purdue vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network) Game 9 (No. 2 seed Illinois vs. Game 5 winner) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

vs. Game 5 winner) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network) Game 10 (No. 3 seed Iowa vs. Game 6 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

Saturday, March 13 (Semifinals)

Game 11 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Game 12 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 25 minutes later (CBS)

Sunday, March 14 (Championship)

Game 13 (Game 11 vs. Game 12 winner) – 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

NOTES: All times are approximate and subject to change … Big Ten Network games are also available on the FOX Sports app.

CBS Sports broadcasts will also be available to stream live on Paramount-Plus

For more information, please visit the tournament web site at bigten.org/mbbt.